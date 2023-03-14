Availability of sophisticated products, such as eco-friendly fly repellents and electrical vaporizers, is anticipated to boost market development during the forecast period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Fly Repellent Market was valued at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2031.

The market is driven by rapid urbanization and high awareness about vector-borne illnesses. Availability of cutting-edge products, including electric vaporizers and environmentally friendly fly repellents, is anticipated to fuel market development. The most popular types of fly repellant used globally are lotions, creams, and sprays.

A broad range of items, including traps, candles, sprays, electronics, and home cures, make up the global fly repellent industry. Fly repellent producers offer natural solutions in order to meet rising consumer demand. Companies are implementing several marketing techniques to boost market share.

The purpose of fly repellents is to keep flies out of buildings, outdoor areas, and private residences. One of the most popular types of fly repellent is a spray that works by forming a shield around the space that needs to be protected. Fly repellents have substances, such as DEET, permethrin, or pyrethrin, which are poisonous to flies but harmless to people and animals in small doses.

Health awareness is rising among the urban populace worldwide, and people are increasingly becoming aware about the dangers of mosquito bites. Concerns about cleanliness and health are growing among the rural population owing to rise in prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases in developing countries. Infectious disorders caused by vectors represent over 17% of all cases, based on a World Health Organization (WHO) report published in March 2020.

More than 700,000 people die as a result of these illnesses every year, which is why the demand for mosquito repellants is gaining traction. Parasites, bacteria, and viruses are potential contributors. In the past 10 years, there were several outbreaks of deadly diseases, usually carried by insect vectors, including H1N1, dengue, chikungunya, Zika virus, and influenza.

Illnesses caused by viruses and vector-borne illnesses spread through travel and cargo transportation to numerous geographical locations. Additionally, increase in urbanization and industrialization are indirectly polluting the environment, which is expected to make mosquito-borne illnesses more prevalent. Demand for fly repellents is likely to grow in the near future due to rise in vector-borne illnesses, which is likely to boost sales and usage of these products.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on type, the spray segment is anticipated to experience significant growth from 2023 to 2031. Sprays are popular with consumers owing to wide application, which include insect, mosquito, and fly repellents. Sprays perform better than liquids when it comes to cleaning pests out of kitchen and bathroom plumbing, which is expected to drive the segment.

Global Fly Repellent Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to account for the largest global market share between 2023 and 2031. Rise in in vector-borne illness outbreaks is likely to drive market demand. Availability of affordable products and rise in household income are expected to drive business opportunities in the Fly Repellent Market in North America. Leishmaniasis, a parasite illness transmitted by sand flies, struck several regions of North America in 2021, including Texas and Oklahoma. Almost 1 million new cases of leishmaniasis are reported each year, according to statistics presented by the WHO in 2021.

Global Fly Repellent Market: Growth Drivers

Several different bacterial species, including those that are dangerous to humans, are carried by flies. Of all flies, the housefly happens to be the most common carrier. It poses a serious health risk, especially in places where sanitary standards are subpar. Incidence of different vector-borne illnesses can be prevented and reduced by utilizing fly repellents. The WHO estimates that over 17% of all infectious illnesses are vector-borne, and that these infections result in over 700,000 fatalities each year. Increase in incidence of vector-borne illnesses is expected to drive the global Fly Repellent Market in the next few years.

Individuals globally now place high importance on their health. Improvement of health and standard of healthcare depend primarily on health literacy and open communication between medical providers and patients. Behavioral change is a key component in lowering prevalence of vector-borne illnesses. In accordance with a fact sheet issued by the WHO in 2020, at least 65 illnesses, including leprosy, dysentery, tularemia, poliomyelitis, cholera, anthrax, yaws, typhoid fever, and TB, are strongly considered to be transmitted to people by flies. Governments across the world are taking efforts to stop transmission of these illnesses, which is expected to drive business growth in the near future.

Global Fly Repellent Market: Key Players

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

The Avon Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

ExOfficio, LLC

Global Fly Repellent Market: Segmentation

Type

Sprays/Aerosols

Creams & Oils

Others

Ingredient

Natural Ingredients

Synthetic Ingredients

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

