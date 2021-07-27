Flying Cauldron™ Launches a NEW 16 oz. Can in Celebration of Everyone’s Favorite Wizard

NORWALK, Conn., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grab your wands! Flying Cauldron™, the non-alcoholic butterscotch beer from Reed’s Inc.® (NASDAQ: REED), is celebrating the birthday of everyone’s favorite wizard with a new Flying Cauldron™ 16 oz. can and a big giveaway!

Just in time for the birthday celebration, Flying Cauldron™ has debuted its magical brew in new 16 oz. aluminum cans, available exclusively online through the Flying Cauldron™ Web Store, and soon to be on Amazon. Previously only available in a glass bottle option, it is now easier than ever for the magic-obsessed to enjoy Flying Cauldron™ butterscotch beer anytime and anywhere – on the go, at home, from backyard barbeques and beach days to themed celebrations.

Flying Cauldron™ is also brewing up a year’s worth of its canned butterscotch cream soda for one lucky winner to honor the boy wizard himself. Until August 15th, witches and wizards nationwide can enter the giveaway at https://flyingcauldron.com/wizardly-giveaway/ for a chance to win.

“Flying Cauldron fans have been asking for a canned format, and what a better way to launch then on our favorite wizard’s birthday,” shared Lindsay Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Reed’s Inc.® “With more in each container, and now easier to ship via e-commerce, our consumers can get, share and enjoy this magical butterscotch cream soda even easier!”

Each sip of Flying Cauldron™ brings a taste of a butterscotch, vanilla cream soda with all-natural ingredients and no artificial preservatives, flavors, sweeteners, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs. Perfect for the whole family, it is delicious straight from the can, in a chilled mug, or poured over vanilla ice cream for a classic float.

The new 16 oz. cans are currently available to pre-order on the Flying Cauldron™ Web Store for $35/ 12-pack, and rolling out on Amazon this summer.

For more information about Flying Cauldron™, please visit https://flyingcauldron.com/. Follow Flying Cauldron™ on Flying Cauldron™ Twitter, Flying Cauldron™ Instagram, and Flying Cauldron ™ Facebook.

About Reed’s, Inc.®

Reed’s Inc.® is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed’s Inc.® is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron™ brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s® is known as America’s #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s® portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil’s® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron™ is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron™ is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

212.999.5585