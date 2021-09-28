Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Flying Cauldron® Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run®

Flying Cauldron® Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run®

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

A Magical Journey is Brewing for Witches and Wizards Alike!

Flying Cauldron® Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run®

A Magical Journey is Brewing for Witches and Wizards Alike!

A Magical Journey is Brewing for Witches and Wizards Alike!

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/324a95d8-b6aa-4b28-a10d-410e5dd8c0d4

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Grab your wand, brush off your robe and hop on your broom! Flying Cauldron®, a non-alcoholic butterscotch cream soda from Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), proudly announces its sponsorship of The Wizard Run® – a series of 1M, 5K and virtual runs/walks that take entrants through a magical journey filled with wizardly sights, sounds and even a detour through a magical alley, which includes an augmented virtual reality experience.

The first run/walk will kick off on October 2nd in Joplin, Missouri with a secondary event taking place on October 23rd in Springfield, Missouri. Wizard enthusiasts across the United States are also encouraged to participate virtually. Offering a spellbinding race experience like no other, participants will be awarded a unique finisher medal at the finish line and receive a bewitching race kit featuring a one-of-a-kind event t-shirt, custom wand, and an out-of-this-world Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer.

“Our NEW! 16 oz. Flying Cauldron is the perfect on-the-go spellbound beverage to sponsor this year’s Wizard Run,” shared Lindsay Martin, VP of Marketing at Reed’s Inc. “Our creamy butterscotch brew is sure to bring joy to runners, families and kids of all ages as they embark on this magical adventure, and we can’t wait to cheer all participants as they cross the finish line with a tall can of Flying Cauldron.”

To celebrate, Flying Cauldron is brewing up an enchanting giveaway in partnership with The Wizard Run, providing one lucky sorcerer the opportunity to win a year-supply of Butterscotch Beer as well as a free entry to the run/walk. Through November 14th, magic-obsessed consumers nationwide are invited to enter The Wizard Run sweepstakes at www.flyingcauldron.com/wizard-run for a chance to win.

Shipping nationwide, Flying Cauldron products are available on Amazon or directly on the Flying Cauldron Website https://flyingcauldron.com/shop-cans/. For more information about Flying Cauldron, please visit https://flyingcauldron.com/. Follow Flying Cauldron on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

For more information on The Wizard Run, or to register for participation, please visit the https://thewizardrun.com/. Follow The Wizard Run on The Wizard Run Instagram and Facebook.

About Reed’s Inc.
Reed’s Inc. is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed’s Inc. is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America’s #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil’s® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs. 

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

About The Wizard Run
The Wizard Run started in 2018 out of sheer love for all things witches and wizards! When we hosted the inaugural Wizard Run in Joplin, MO, our goal was to bring a little magic into the city and provide a means for all magical loving people to come together and celebrate their love of the fantastical. Having had such an amazing experience in Joplin, we decided to take the magic on the road and bring races to other cities across the Midwest and East Coast.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
[email protected]
212.999.5585

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.