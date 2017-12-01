Flynn pleads guilty on Russia; reportedly ready to testify on Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors delving deeper into the actions of President Donald Trump’s inner circle before he took office in January.
