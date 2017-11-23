WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Lawyers for Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, have told Trump’s legal team they can no longer discuss a probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, indicating Flynn may be cooperating with the investigation, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Men found at northern Japan marina say they are from North Korea: police - November 23, 2017
- Flynn’s lawyers end communication with Trump team, signaling cooperation with Mueller: NY Times - November 23, 2017
- Asian shares off 10-year peak, eyes on China markets - November 23, 2017