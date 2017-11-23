Flynn’s lawyers split from Trump, signaling possible cooperation with Mueller: NY Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Lawyers for Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, have told Trump’s legal team they can no longer discuss the probe by a special counsel, indicating Flynn may be cooperating with the investigation, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
