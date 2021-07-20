Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Flyp Raises $3.2M To Support Resale Gig Workers

Flyp Raises $3.2M To Support Resale Gig Workers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the secondhand resale economy keeps booming post-pandemic, Flyp announced that it has raised $3.2 million USD to support secondhand gig economy workers.

Flyp has developed the largest decentralized consignment marketplace in the world, enabling thousands of individual resellers to grow and sustain their businesses from home. With this new funding, Flyp intends to expand their offerings to empower the wider reseller community.

The $3.2 Million round was led by Next View, the venture capital firm that also backed ThredUp at seed stage. The round saw the participation of existing investors in addition to new firms including Afore, BAM Ventures, Interlace, and Alante Capital. Flyp has reported that independent resellers have made more than $1,000,000 in secondhand sales during the pandemic.

James Kawas, CEO of Flyp, outspokenly advocates for the reseller economy: “Everyone these days seems to be talking about how great the secondhand economy is, all the brands want in on it, IPOs are happening right and left. Yet, no one is talking about the secondhand gig economy, the hundreds of thousands individuals, predominantly women, who resell used clothing for a living. At Flyp we think that resellers are the most inspiring and impactful group of small entrepreneurs in America today, they represent a living example of sustainable capitalism that we can all learn from. This is why Flyp is fully committed to supporting this community in every way possible.”

Reselling used goods online has been on the rise for the last decade. With the rise of marketplaces like Poshmark, Mercari, and Facebook marketplace, getting ahold of gently used clothes and reselling it for profit online has become one of the fastest growing side hustles. “Flyp is here to make it easier for more people to become resellers,” says Dani Arnaout, CTO & co-founder of Flyp, affirming that the new funding will go towards expanding the consignment marketplace and developing new software tools to give small resellers the power to effortlessly automate and streamline their at-home resale operation.

Media Contact

Company: Flyp

Contact: Nancy Brighton, Editor

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.joinflyp.com/

Telephone: +14156125622

SOURCE: Flyp

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.