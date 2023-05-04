CX veteran brings three decades of expertise and insights into improving customer experience for major global brands

Mark Treschl, Chief Customer Officer, FLYR Labs FLYR’s new chief customer officer, Mark Treschl, brings three decades of expertise and insights into improving customer experience for major global brands.

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FLYR Labs , the pioneer of the Commercial Operating System for Travel and Transportation, today announced the appointment of Mark Treschl as its new chief customer officer (CCO), effective immediately. Reporting to founder and CEO Alex Mans, Treschl will lead all customer success, operations, and enablement efforts, ensuring FLYR’s travel and transportation partners receive the highest level of service and support.

“At FLYR, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. That’s why I’m so excited to welcome Mark to the team,” said Mans. “He has demonstrated throughout his long career that he has a keen understanding of the voice of the customer and what it takes to optimize the experience for large global brands like the ones we work with at FLYR. Mark will be an invaluable asset to the team and will play a key role in helping us achieve our goal of revolutionizing commercial optimization in the travel and transportation industry.”

Treschl’s expertise and broad business range have powered a three-decade history of developing products and process improvements that drive productivity, reliability, and client satisfaction. Most recently, he served as CCO at Quantum Metric, a leader in continuous product design. While there, he led the customer success team to help clients learn faster, iterate with confidence, and build better products for their customers, and engaged executives of Fortune 500 companies to help them optimize their digital channels through analytics technology.

Prior to Quatrum Metric, Treschl served as CCO at customer engagement platform provider Verint, where he led a team responsible for meeting the needs of more than 600 global enterprise businesses. In 1999, Treschl co-founded OpinionLab, a provider of voice-of-the-customer technologies and solutions. As co-founder and president, Treschl managed operations, client engagement, technology, and solution design and development until the company was acquired by Verint in 2016.

Treschl has served on the advisory board of multiple technology startups and helped define the real-time feedback market, co-authoring 18 US patents in customer experience technology and earning OpinionLab a spot on the list of most innovative companies by Crain’s Chicago Business.

“Customer success is more than a job for me – it’s a passion. I can’t wait to apply the knowledge and experience I’ve attained throughout my career to FLYR and its customers,” said Treschl. “FLYR has an amazing AI technology and product suite, and Alex has built an incredibly impressive team that has made serious inroads in commercial aviation while expanding into other verticals like cargo and hotels. I can’t wait to join them on this journey to revolutionize the travel and transportation industry.”

About FLYR Labs

FLYR Labs, the pioneer of the Commercial Operating System for Travel and Transportation, is focused on the relentless application of AI technologies that help transportation leaders unlock their highest potential. Its clean sheet, vertically integrated platform, brings data, forecasting, pricing, reporting, and simulation capabilities into a “single pane of glass” that informs and automates commercial-wide functions. FLYR’s end-to-end platform can enable or automate all commercial decisions and eCommerce experiences, including those through its internet booking engine (IBE), offer management, customer messaging, customer management, and content management capabilities, resulting in improved revenue performance and digital customer satisfaction. FLYR Labs is headquartered in California with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Krakow, and Amsterdam. To learn more about FLYR Labs, visit flyrlabs.com or follow @flyrlabs on Twitter and LinkedIn .

