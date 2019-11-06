Flywire Appoints New President and COO

Breaking News
Former Apple Pay executive Rob Orgel joins fast-growing global payments provider

BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flywire, a provider of global payment solutions for businesses and institutions, today announced the appointment of Rob Orgel to the newly created position of President and Chief Operating Officer. In the role, Orgel will oversee the company’s global payment network, business operations, finance, legal, compliance, and corporate strategy and development. He will report to CEO Mike Massaro who will now focus his efforts on the company’s long-term growth plans, strategic partnerships, and go-to-market expansion.

“Flywire is no longer a startup and as we grow, we need to add not only leadership ability, but also demonstrated experience in scaling, developing and shaping an organization for the future,” said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. “Rob brings all of that and more with a customer-first mindset from Apple that fits perfectly with our culture here. I’ve had the opportunity to work with him before and know that he’ll add tremendous value to the business and the organization as we write our next chapter.”

Orgel brings an unrivaled view of the payments/receivables ecosystem to Flywire, including hands-on experience in legal, compliance, finance, go-to-market, business development and global operations. Before joining Flywire, he spent close to 10 years at Apple where he was part of the leadership team that developed, launched and grew the Apple Pay business. Today Apple Pay is available in 49 countries and has processed over 10 billion transactions. Most recently, Orgel was involved in the launch of the new Apple Card, now viewed as one of the most successful ever for a credit card.

He joined Apple in 2010 with its acquisition of Quattro Wireless, an early innovator in the mobile advertising space. Before that, Orgel played key leadership roles at m-Qube, a first-of-its kind carrier billing and payment platform that was acquired by Verisign, and edocs, a leading e-billing and payment solution acquired by Oracle/Siebel.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining a company on the fast track like Flywire where every day and every decision matters,” said Orgel. “Mike and the rest of the team have created tremendous success and momentum and I’m looking forward to doing my part to help the company accelerate its growth and expand its impact in the payments ecosystem.”

About Flywire
Flywire solves complex payment problems for businesses and institutions to empower new opportunities globally and locally. The company processes billions in payments per year, connecting entities to make transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent. Clients in business, education and healthcare use Flywire’s full-service platform to tailor the payment experience for their customers and to create a single point of visibility and control for payer engagement and receivables management – from invoicing to payment reconciliation. Flywire also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support, including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking.

The company is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.

