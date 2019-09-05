Flywire Executives Featured at B2B Payments Forum

BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flywire CEO Mike Massaro and Healthcare EVP and GM John Talaga will be featured presenters at the 2019 B2B Payments Executive Forum hosted by PYMNTS. This year’s event will take place on September 10 at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

PYMNTS has assembled a diverse group of B2B payments innovators to dive into why the “last mile” of getting funds into the corporate bank account is so time consuming, costly and complex. The agenda offers attendees the opportunity to hear from industry leaders who are solving these problems, how they’re making progress, and what issues remain to be solved in this multi-trillion payments business.

Flywire executives will participate on two panel discussions at the event:

Getting to Global: Moving B2B Payments Cross-Border

The first mile of moving payments cross-border is only as good as moving it that last mile. What innovations are making the last mile as frictionless as the first? Panelists include:

Mike Massaro – CEO, Flywire

Andrea Gilman – SVP, Product Management New Payments, MasterCard

John Petersson – Global Vice President, SAP

Andrew Gilboy, General Manager, GoCardless

The B2B Payments Battleground: David vs. Goliath

Enterprise players have the people and budget. SMBs have the will but not the time. SMEs see it as a path to growth. If inertia is the biggest competitor to B2B payments adoption, who is most likely to cross that chasm first – the enterprise, SMB’s or key verticals? Will David slay Goliath in the B2B payments world? Panelists include:

John Talaga, EVP and GM Healthcare, Flywire

Farhan Ahmad, CEO, Bento for Business

Souheil Badran, EVP, CTO and Chief Innovation Officer, Northwestern Mutual

Oded Zehavi, CEO and Co-founder, Mesh Payments

