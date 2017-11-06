Flywire Nominated for Global FinTech Award in Singapore  

Recognition comes with company’s expanded presence and commitment to Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region

BOSTON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flywire, a provider of international payment and receivables solutions, has been named a finalist in the Global FinTech Awards by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The awards are part of the Singapore FinTech Festival taking place November 13-17.

The MAS Global FinTech Awards recognize innovative solutions developed and implemented by fintech start-ups, financial institutions, and technology companies. 30 finalists were selected from over 300 candidates by a panel of international experts across multiple domains. Winners will be evaluated on the impact, practicality, interoperability, and uniqueness of their solutions. The selection process is being led PwC and final results will be announced at the FinTech Awards Night being held November 16th at the Singapore Expo.

“When we first conceived of the Global FinTech Awards in 2016, our goal was to encourage innovation in Singapore,” said Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer for MAS. “One year on, we are pleased to see an improvement in the quality and variety of submissions. The sustained interest in these initiatives reflects the growth and evolution of the Singapore fintech ecosystem.”

Flywire, provides businesses, educational institutions, and healthcare providers with the ability to offer their customers a highly-tailored, international payment experience – customized by country, currency and vertical. Financial and operations teams also benefit from easy payment tracking and reconciliation. To date, the company has processed over $5 billion in international payments and established its platform as the preferred solution around the globe for cross-border payments and receivables processing.

“Singapore is a key center of fintech innovation for the region, and an important part of our growth strategy here,” said Andrew Ong, managing director, Asia-Pacific region at Flywire, based in Singapore. “As our business continues to grow, and we increase our presence here, we are finding the top-tier talent and resources we need to position our business for success.”

About the Singapore FinTech Festival

The Singapore FinTech Festival is a platform for key stakeholders of the global and regional fintech community to connect, learn from one another, and co-create new solutions to real problems. The inaugural Festival in 2016 attracted more than 13,000 participants from across 60 countries. The Festival is organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in partnership with the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), and in collaboration with SingEx.

About Flywire

Flywire is a leading provider of international payment and receivables solutions, connecting businesses and institutions with their customers on six continents. Introduced six years ago as a way for international students to pay their tuition for studies abroad, Flywire is now used by over 1,300 organizations across 18 countries around the world. The company processes billions in payments per year from 220 countries and territories, via bank transfer, credit card and e-wallet solutions, in over 120 different local currencies. Convenient, fast and secure, Flywire’s scalable platform provides currency conversion at exchange rates that can offer significant savings when compared to home-market banks and credit card providers. The company also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as 24/7 online payment tracking.

Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA with operations in London and Manchester, UK; Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; and Valencia, Spain. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Tim Walsh for Flywire +1 617.512.1641 [email protected]