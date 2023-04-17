Fort Wayne Regional Team From left to right: Andy Baker (Regional President), Curtis Metz (Commercial Banker), Dana Snyder (Commercial Banker), Rob Slusser (Market President) and Brian Ternet (Commercial Banker)

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — F&M Bank is proud to announce strategic downtown growth in the Fort Wayne, Indiana market. Construction is underway on a regional headquarters located at 128 Wayne Street in downtown Fort Wayne. This new regional facility will include a new full-service bank office, a drive-up ATM, and 3,000 square feet of office space. This will be the third Fort Wayne area location for F&M, which currently has offices located on Illinois Road and Lima Road.

As a part of the growth and commitment to the Fort Wayne area, F&M Bank is proud to announce the hiring of several new team members that will help expand F&M’s brand throughout the Fort Wayne market. Joining F&M are Rob Slusser (Senior VP | Market President), Dana Snyder (VP | Commercial Banker), and Brian Ternet (Senior VP | Commercial Banker). They join Andy Baker, Senior VP | Regional President, and F&M Bank Commercial Banker, Curtis Metz.

Dana Snyder is a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne and has a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University and an undergraduate degree in Finance from Purdue University in Fort Wayne. She joins the team as a Commercial Banker with over 15 years of banking experience. Snyder is a board member of The Carriage House and serves on their Housing Committee. Dana also volunteers with Kate’s Kart delivering books to hospitalized children throughout Northeast Indiana.

Brian Ternet joins the Northeast Indiana group with banking experience dating back to 2006. While his efforts will focus on commercial real estate, Ternet works with clients in various industries and disciplines. Born and raised in Fort Wayne, Ternet is committed to his clients and his community, volunteering his time with several different groups in the area, including Artlink, Arts United, Brightpoint, The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Erin’s House for Grieving Children, Midwest Boston Terrier Rescue, and Turnstone. Ternet earned a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Business Finance from Indiana University and completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.

Leading the commercial banking team in the Fort Wayne market is Rob Slusser. With over 35 years of banking experience, Slusser has spent much of his time in the Fort Wayne area. Slusser obtained a Bachelor of Organizational Leadership degree from Purdue University in Fort Wayne. He is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin and the Indiana Bankers Association Commercial Lending School. Slusser is a current member of the Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Governance Committee, and chairs the Finance Committee as Treasurer of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

The three recently appointed bankers join Regional President, Andy Baker, and Commercial Banker, Curtis Metz. Baker oversees F&M’s growing market presence and is focused on helping to build F&M’s brand across Northeast Indiana. He has over 27 years of banking experience, along with a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University. Metz joined F&M 11 years ago. He received a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University, is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin and has served as a volunteer for various organizations including the United Way, and Junior Achievement, and as a board member of the Community Development Corporation of Northeast Indiana.

Backed by the team’s strong knowledge, experience, and community involvement, F&M is community vested in the Fort Wayne area. As the Company’s vision statement suggests, F&M’s community-first mindset helps people realize their best lives.

Regional President, Andy Baker said, “We look forward to announcing the official opening of our new office in downtown Fort Wayne and serving the surrounding community. We have built a solid, community-focused team here in Northern Indiana and we are excited to further expand our local decision-making, customized financial products, and commitment to exceptional customer service in Fort Wayne.”

Founded in 1897, F&M is a local independent community bank that serves retail, commercial, and agricultural customers throughout Northwest Ohio, Northeast Indiana, and Southern Michigan. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben, and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.

For additional information, you may contact Amy Cover, Chief Marketing Officer at acover@fm.bank .

