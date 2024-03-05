Kevin Becker Kevin Becker promoted to Chief Credit Officer

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today announced the promotion of Kevin Becker to Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.

Lars Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Kevin Becker to Chief Credit Officer, a testament to our belief in fostering talent from within and recognizing the hard work and dedication that he has consistently demonstrated. Kevin’s profound understanding of our credit operations and unwavering commitment to our values of integrity and excellence have been instrumental in driving our success.”

Mr. Becker began his career at F&M in 2015 and most recently served as the Bank’s Deputy Chief Credit Officer where he was responsible for the credit underwriting and loan portfolio monitoring functions. In his new role as Chief Credit Officer, Mr. Becker is responsible for the oversight of the credit standards for the Bank, leading asset quality reviews to maintain a safe and sound institution, and reviewing the Bank’s allowance for credit losses. He has a B.A. in Business Administration from Defiance College and graduated with high honors from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and F&M has Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; Bryan, Ohio and Perrysburg, Ohio.

