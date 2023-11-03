New Full-Service Office and Regional Facility Features over 5,000 Square Feet of Space, a Drive-Up ATM and Adds 12 New Full Time Employees

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based community bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today announced the opening of its newest full-service office and new regional headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne. The new office is located at 128 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802.

Northern Indiana Regional President and Chief Retail Banking Officer for F&M Bank, Andy Baker, said, “We have been eager to announce the official opening of our new office in downtown Fort Wayne and Indiana regional headquarters. We have built a solid, community-focused team here in Northern Indiana and we are thrilled to further expand our local decision-making, customized financial products, and commitment to exceptional customer service in Fort Wayne.”

F&M’s Downtown Fort Wayne office is conveniently located in the heart of the city. “We chose a central location to be a part of the outstanding growth happening in downtown Fort Wayne. We are excited to become a new downtown neighbor to so many new and growing businesses,” continued Baker.

The new office and regional facility feature over 5,000 square feet with several offices, a drive-up ATM and bankers on-site to accommodate F&M’s ongoing growth and commitment to the market.

As a full-service office, F&M Bank will offer Downtown Fort Wayne comprehensive in-branch financial products, as well as online and digital banking solutions. The Fort Wayne office is staffed with five retail employees, seven commercial baking employees and a mortgage loan officer several days a week, all of whom are eager to serve the individual financial needs of the Downtown Fort Wayne community. This is the third Fort Wayne area location for F&M, which has offices located on Illinois Road and Lima Road in Huntertown. This new branch is the 14th F&M branch in the State of Indiana (stretching from Angola to Portland).

The new Downtown Fort Wayne office complements the existing F&M footprint and brings F&M’s total office network to 37 full-service locations in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place on November 9, 2023.

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and F&M has Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank .