MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agile Frameworks®, a leader in integrated field and lab management software for the engineering services industry, today announced FMG Engineering has improved field data report delivery and workflow capabilities since implementing Agile Frameworks’ MetaField® solution.

Based out of South Dakota, FMG Engineering is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm with civil engineering, geotechnical engineering, surveying, environmental and construction materials testing services. The firm sought to implement a digital solution to improve report turnaround time, report accuracy, and efficiency in the field.

“It was time to replace our outdated and cumbersome system of paper field reports,” said Alex Fisher, Senior Geotechnical Engineer and Vice President at FMG Engineering. “Transcribing spreadsheets and forms was time consuming and often late to be completed. In going through the evaluation process, we chose MetaField because of the depth of functionality. Other platforms were a bit basic and did not allow for customization.”

Since implementing MetaField, FMG Engineering has seen their report turnaround time improve from 4-5 days to 24 hours. Historically, reporting was lagging the field work. MetaField has allowed them to immediately incorporate test results into reports, which are ready for review and distribution the same day. FMG Engineering has also increased their reporting efficiency by using the distribution email lists to optimize their workflow capabilities and processes.

“At Agile Frameworks, our extensive forms library is built from years of experience with customer needs in mind,” said Joel Smolarek, Senior Solutions Consultant at Agile Frameworks. “FMG Engineering has realized tremendous value by customizing report forms, particularly their daily reports, to fit their unique business needs. We are proud to partner with the highly knowledgeable and engaged team at FMG Engineering to raise the bar on delivery standards.”

“With MetaField, our organization’s capacity has increased,” said Fisher. “We can take on more projects now that our technicians or project managers are not spending 30-60 minutes each day of transcription time. Overall, the system will allow us to perform more work with less manpower.”

