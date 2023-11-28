Manufacturers are Launching Novel Pelvic Floor Stimulators to Increase Their Adoption Among End Users: Pelvic Floor Stimulators Market to Reach US$ 325.41 million by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report by FMI, the sector for the global pelvic floor stimulators market is expected to generate sales of US$ 140.39 million in 2023. The market’s demand outlook is still positive, and according to FMI, it will grow at an 8.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 325.41 million by that time.

The pelvic floor stimulators are recommended for patients facing urologic disorders like cystitis, urinary retention, kidney stones, and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Within the Asia Pacific region, countries like China, India, and Japan, are experiencing a surge in the elderly population with urinary issues, leading to heightened demand for the device.

The industry is estimated to flourish significantly due to extensive research and development in pelvic floor stimulators. The study aims to facilitate robust therapies for treating weak pelvic floor muscles and stress urinary incontinence. High investment by key players is projected to propel market development in the next decade.

Widespread chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes, often the root cause of several urological disorders, are also spurring the demand for pelvic floor stimulators. As per the 2017 analysis by Canadian Urological Association, bladder cancer is one of Canada’s leading types of cancer. The increasing cases of bladder cancer the world over is catalyzing the pelvic floor stimulators market growth.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific is displaying substantial demand for pelvic floor stimulators by healthcare professionals. The expansion in the regional market can be attributed to surging government spending, increasing awareness initiatives by different organizations, and rising investments. For instance, the South Korean government has undertaken the responsibility of disseminating awareness about urology issues.

North America holds the lion’s share in the market. The high count of key players established healthcare infrastructure, and the prevalence of sexual dysfunction and neurodegenerative diseases are crucial factors upholding regional growth.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Pelvic Floor Stimulators Market:

The United States pelvic floor stimulators industry presently shares around 76% of the North American region.

Over the forecast period, the United Kingdom’s pelvic floor stimulators industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7%.

In 2022, the India pelvic floor stimulators industry crossed 55% of sales recorded in South Asia.

The Australian market is projected to represent a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period.

The electrical stimulators segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.1% over the upcoming years.

The hospital segment significantly contributed to overall market growth. From 2023 to 2033, the segment is projected to record a CAGR of 9.2%.

How are Industry Players Increasing their Foothold in the Market?

Competitors providing pelvic floor stimulators are introducing innovations to invigorate their product portfolios. By releasing technologically advanced products, the companies are targeting potential customers. Additionally, the firms are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to support their market position. By implementing these strategies, companies can boost their capacity, multiply their product portfolio, and enhance device competency.

Following are Some Recent Developments in the Market:

Product Launch

Zynex, an electrotherapy devices manufacturer launched NeuroMove in February 2018. The product is aimed at survivors of stroke who seek to regain their movement using neuroplasticity.

Acquisition

Laborie, a medical technology company completed the acquisition of Clinical Innovations in February 2020. The acquisition was completed for US$ 525 million. Through this acquisition, the company projected to invigorate its foothold in the market.

Scope of the Pelvic Floor Stimulators Market Report:

Attribute Details Pelvic Floor Stimulators Market Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Pelvic Floor Stimulators Industry Analysis US$ million for Value in million Key Countries Covered The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Benelux, Russia, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, South Africa and North Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Pelvic Floor Stimulators Market – Key Companies Profiled Medtronic Plc

Atlantic Therapeutics

Laborie Inc.

The Prometheus Group

Everyway Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

KayCo 2 Ltd.

InControl Medical Ltd.

Tic Medizintechnik GmbH

Shenzhen XFT Medical Ltd.

Chiaro Technology Ltd.

Zynex Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Verity Medical Ltd. Pelvic Floor Stimulators Market – Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Pelvic Floor Stimulators Industry by Category:

Product Type:

Electrical stimulators

Magnetic Stimulators

Application:

Urinary Incontinence

Sexual Dysfunction

Neurodegenerative Diseases

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized clinics

Homecare setting

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

