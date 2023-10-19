The integration of augmented reality (AR) is poised to play a pivotal role in augmenting the growth of the Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market. AR technology is expected to enhance the overall shopping experience and, in turn, drive increased demand for e-commerce packaging.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global retail e-commerce packaging market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 17.6 billion in 2023, driven by rapid growth of eCommerce. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 28.7 billion by 2033.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the retail e-commerce packaging market is sustainability, which has become a paramount concern in the packaging industry, driven by increasing environmental awareness among consumers and businesses. Retailers are actively seeking eco-friendly packaging solutions that minimize waste, use recycled or renewable materials, and reduce carbon footprint. The adoption of sustainable packaging practices in e-commerce helps retailers meet regulatory requirements, align with consumer preferences, and demonstrate corporate social responsibility.

Packaging plays a vital role in shaping a brand’s image and creating a positive customer experience. Retailers recognize the significance of branding through packaging and invest in visually appealing designs, custom prints, and personalized touches. Retailers, by focusing on branding and customer experience, can create a lasting impression on customers, foster brand loyalty, and generate positive word-of-mouth, ultimately driving the demand for innovative and distinctive retail e-commerce packaging.

Efficient logistics and supply chain management are critical for the success of e-commerce businesses. Retailers are increasingly adopting packaging solutions that optimize space utilization, reduce shipping costs, and enhance product protection during transit. Custom-fit packaging, right-sizing, and smart packaging designs that minimize void fill contribute to streamlined logistics and supply chain operations, making packaging a crucial component of efficient order fulfillment.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global retail e-commerce packaging market was valued at US$ 16.8 billion by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.6%.

The United States is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

By product type, the protective packaging segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 4.9% in 2033.

On the basis of merchandise type, fashion segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.8% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, retail e-commerce packaging market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0%.

By 2033, the market value of retail e-commerce packaging is expected to reach US$ 28.7 billion.

Integration of augmented reality (AR), across the globe is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the retail e-commerce packaging market in the near future, remarks an Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI)..

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Ranpak Holdings Corp. unveiled its Geami WrapPak® EX MINI, a compact and versatile paper cushioning system designed for e-commerce packaging. The Geami WrapPak® EX MINI provides protection and cushioning for products during transit while using sustainable, recyclable materials. It offers convenience and efficiency in the packaging process, supporting e-commerce retailers’ efforts to deliver secure and environmentally friendly packaging.

In February 2023, Sealed Air Corporation announced the launch of its FLX™ SmartPacker, an automated system that uses sensor technology to create custom-sized boxes for e-commerce orders. The FLX™ SmartPacker optimizes packaging material usage, reduces void fill, and improves operational efficiency for e-commerce fulfillment centers. The solution contributes to cost savings and sustainability in the packaging process.

In April 2022, Pregis introduced its Sharp Packaging Solutions, which provides customized packaging solutions for e-commerce companies. Sharp Packaging Solutions combines innovative packaging design, automation technology, and fulfillment capabilities to meet the unique needs of e-commerce retailers. The solution optimizes packaging operations, enhances product protection, and supports efficient order fulfillment.

Key Companies Profiled:

DS Smith plc Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Georgic-Pacific LLC International Paper Company Mondi plc. Sealed Air Corporation 3M Company WestRock Company Pregis Corporation Smurfit Kappa Group Packaging Corporation of America Ventapel NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. DynaCorp Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global retail e-commerce packaging market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the retail e-commerce packaging market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (protective packaging, boxes, mailers, labels, tape, and others (shrink & stretch films, bags & pouches, etc.)), by merchandise type (consumer electronics, fashion (clothing, footware, etc.), home furnishings, health, personal care & beauty, recreation goods, multimedia & software, food & beverages, homecare, and others (books, automotive products, gifts)), by and market type (third party fulfillment & logistics companies, brick & mortar retailers, specialty retailers, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Protective Packaging

Boxes

Mailers

Labels

Tape

Others (Shrink & Stretch Films, Bags & Pouches, etc.)

By Merchandise Type:

Consumer Electronics

Fashion (Clothing, Footware, etc.)

Home Furnishings

Health, Personal Care & Beauty

Recreation Goods

Multimedia & Software

Food & Beverages

Homecare

Others (Books, Automotive Products, Gifts)

By Market Type:

Third Party Fulfillment & Logistics Companies

Brick & Mortar Retailers

Specialty Retailers

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

