FMO Announces Reverse Share Split

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (“FMO” or the “Fund”) announced today that the Fund’s Board of Trustees approved a reverse share split of 1-for-5 to be effective on July 27, 2020. Upon the effectiveness of the reverse share split, every five outstanding common shares of FMO will automatically be converted into one common share. The Fund’s common shares will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the Fund’s existing ticker symbol (FMO), but will be assigned a new CUSIP number (31647Q 205). The Fund’s common shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on July 27, 2020.

A reverse share split would reduce the total number of the Fund’s outstanding shares and may help improve the Fund’s positioning in the marketplace and liquidity for new and existing shareholders. A reverse share split will not alter the rights or total value of a shareholder’s investment in the Fund, nor will it be a taxable event for Fund investors.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse share split. Shareholders who would otherwise have received fractional shares in the reverse share split will be paid an amount based on the amount of fractional shares held.

More Information About the Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in energy infrastructure master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and other energy infrastructure companies (“energy infrastructure entities”) and invests at least 65% of its managed assets in equity securities of energy infrastructure entities. A substantial portion of the energy infrastructure entities in which the Fund invests are engaged primarily in the energy, natural resources and real estate sectors.

There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Investments in the Fund involve operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC (“GFIA”). GFIA serves as Investment Adviser for FMO. Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. serves as Investment Sub-Adviser for FMO and is not affiliated with Guggenheim.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Fund has completed its initial public offering. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of any investment before they invest. For this and more information, visit www.guggenheiminvestments.com or contact a securities representative or Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC 227 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606, 800-345-7999.

Analyst Inquiries

William T. Korver

[email protected]

Not FDIC-Insured | Not Bank-Guaranteed | May Lose Value

Member FINRA/SIPC (07/20) 43887