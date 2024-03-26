FIRST ON FOX: Former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, a GOP rising star competing in the 2024 Montana Senate race, said the congressional hearing on the “very poorly” executed withdrawal from Afghanistan indicates that there remains no accountability for the 2021 event that “sent a message of weakness around the world.”
Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie testified on Tuesday in front of the House Foreign
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Texas AG Ken Paxton cuts deal to pay $300K and avoid felony trial on fraud charges: ‘Happy to comply’ - March 26, 2024
- Fmr Navy SEAL rips Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal after Mark Milley grilled on Capitol Hill: ‘Abject failure’ - March 26, 2024
- Virginia county declares Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter this year - March 26, 2024