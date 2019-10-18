FMW Media Expands Broadcasting to Asia with Global Media Giant TideiSUN Group forming FM- iSUN The deal enables FM-iSUN the ability to reach over 2-billion homes per network broadcast. The reach gives both FMW’s and TideiSUN’s current and prospective clients the most massive sponsored programming reach in media, along with a best in breed global business development team. FM-iSUN’s team focuses on fostering “case studies” for working on blockchain solution companies and attracting verticals that benefit.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media announces broadcasting agreement with global media giant, TideiSUN Group, creating FM-iSUN.

The agreement allows FM-iSUN access to both FMW Media’s broadcast platforms which includes the largest television networks in the U.S. and to TideiSUN’s International wholly owned TV stations, one of the largest TV broadcast networks throughout Asia. FM-iSUN will act as the global business development division of both parent companies, FMW Media and TideiSUN.

The deal enables FM-iSUN the ability to reach over 2-billion homes per network broadcast. The reach gives both FMW’s and TideiSUN’s current and prospective clients the most massive sponsored programming reach in media, along with a best in breed global business development team. FM-iSUN’s team focuses on fostering “case studies” for working on blockchain solution companies and attracting verticals that benefit.

Robin XiE of TideiSUN Group states, “We are extremely excited to be collaborating with FMW Media. We are willing to use our media platform to help FMW expand in the Eastern Hemisphere.”

FM-iSUN’s combined resources and talent pool expects to foster the encouragement of Global Mass Adoption (GMA) for blockchain solution companies working “for the people.” One of the first branding campaigns focuses on helping global unbanked, underbanked, and low-to- moderate income groups.

As an intellectual scholar who makes policies, Chen Ping, the founder of TideiSUN Group, remains a proponent on providing blockchain solutions to the 1.7 billion unbanked adults globally.

FM-iSUN’s U.S. directors control Deposits.com, a global domain brand; considered to be the most valuable financial domain in the world. After identifying and negotiating with an established company, having stellar leadership, with over 700,000 distributors in many countries, FM-iSUN expect working with them in the development and massive marking of blockchain banking tools and products.

Vince Caruso, CEO FMW Media, states, “For GMA in blockchain to be a reality you must have the best solutions that are user-friendly combined with recognizable mass marketing that continues to educate. Forming FM-iSUN enables this to happen for the right companies.”

The acquiring company of Deposits.com should enjoy the global marketing and naming rights brand for its applications. The domain asset with 2-years branding initiative looks to be valued at over 100 Million U.S. dollars.

Stephen Simon, President, FMW Media, states, “We are working diligently to identify the right company for the first phase of Global Mass Adoption (GMA) strategy with FM-iSUN. The company chosen must have the resources and team in place to execute.”

Upon FM-iSUN’s closing the Deposit.com transaction, a forthcoming announcement about the chosen entity to commence filming in November 2019 for broadcasting in December 2019.

About FMW:

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands “NewToTheStreet,” and its blockchain show “ Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run shows across major U.S. Television networks. These TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in US and international markets. Developing 2-additional shows “TheBestinNY” and “The Ultimate Listing,” FMW commences new broadcasting in early 2020.

About TideiSUN Group:

TideiSUN Group, a global FinTech and media group, known for its global resources and business model innovation, headquartered in Hong Kong with branches in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey, operate both public and private subsidiaries. TideiSUN Group embraces venture capital and private equity with creative token economy, accelerate enterprise adoption of blockchain and AI technology, which bridges the gap between digital assets and fiat currencies, and promotes the exchange and management of digital assets.

