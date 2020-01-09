FMW Media Works, Inc. Announces Upcoming “ExploringTheBlock’s” T.V. Clients Interviews – Tapings and Airdates

FMW Media Works, Inc Announces Upcoming “ExploringTheBlock’s” T.V. Shows FMW Media Works, Inc. announces its upcoming client interviews on its business TV show “Exploring the Block.” Karuschain, Tagz Group PTY, LTD., Native Coin, Digital Assets & Commodity, SONOME and Global Crypto Alliance will be on “Exploring The Block” with each giving unique views and insight on their digital and blockchain businesses and technologies.

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media Works, Inc. announces its upcoming client interviews on its business TV show “Exploring the Block.” Karuschain, Tagz Group PTY, LTD., Native Coin, Digital Assets & Commodity, SONOME and Global Crypto Alliance will be on “Exploring The Block” with each giving unique views and insight on their digital and blockchain businesses and technologies.

Karuschain filmed Monday, Jan 6th at the NASDAQ Market site with their CEO- Richard Verkley & CFO- Robert van der Zalmb. Their interviews focus on an “Age-Old Industry” now equipped with “New Age Tech.” Karuschain speaks to” Exploring The Block’s” audience about “how and why” its private blockchain technology platform provides the compliance solution the mining of the precious metal industry. With a dedicated team of experts having over 270 years of combined experience in both the mining of the precious metal and blockchain fields, Karuschain provides a powerful tool to safeguard human rights, reduce risks and improve environmental regulations in their supply chain, https://karuschain.com/.

Tagz Group PTY, LTD. comes into New York City to film February 10, 2020 at the NASDAQ Market Site located in Time Square. TAGZ expects to talk about its trusted and liquid crypto exchange which offers a user-friendly way to buy, sell and trade Bitcoin and a variety of Altcoins. “TAGZ is truly excited to engage with a wider audience and convey the message that our exchange is the number #1 choice for crypto traders. We are on-boarding thousands of new users each day in our current beta phase, and later in the year with our full-scale platform set to launch in Q2 2020, will see TAGZ way in front of the pack and out of reach from our competitors,” said Bryan Seiler, Founder and CEO of TAGZ, https://tagz.com/.

NativeCoin (N8V) broadcasted earlier this month on KRON-TV, San Francisco, CA, and slated to air on Fox Business Network, January 28 10:30 PM PST. With over 560 Native American Tribes and 460 Native run casinos in the United States, N8V Token expects these tribal businesses, enterprises, gaming, sports betting, and Tribal ecosystems worldwide to support its daily financial transactions. NativeCoin films again Monday, January 13, 2020 in NYC. Jeff Johnson CEO expects to speak about N8V on hundreds of ATM’s across 25 countries, and their new VC partner CoinTiger, https://native-coin.io/.

Digital Assets and Commodity (DACX) filmed in December and films again this Monday, January 13, 2020. Digital Asset & Commodity Exchange leverages artificial intelligence and high performance computing technology, optimized towards providing an efficient, secure and compliant marketplace with product solutions for both institutional grade and retail clientele. They emphasize their blockchain business on the fractionalization of all forms of assets and commodities via tokenization to bring more opportunities for inclusion for all types of investors; which in turn adds further liquidity to these traditional markets https://dacx.io/.

SONOME (ONG) filmed their first interview December 30, 2019 at the NYSE, and broadcasted this past Sunday on KRON-T.V., – SOMEE.Social’s blockchain, social dashboard, that provides ease of control for both central-decentralized social media networks. It supports community building and social interaction with cryptocurrency rewards, https://www.ongcoin.com/.

Global Crypto Alliance’s (CALL) blockchain developer and head of GCSecurity, built CALL which is the very first ERC777-based, multi-utility token ever deployed on the Ethereum Network. It represents a huge leap forward in smart contract technology, by way of Ethereum’s progressive ERC777 protocol (most likely to supersede ERC20), and features “Batch Transfer Capability.” Packed full of unique & enhanced functionalities, CALL token can leverage both inside and outside the GCNews ecosystem, facilitating voting competitions in conjunction with several partner entities and expanding into applications such as rental applications. CALL’s unique capabilities, for example within, its smart contracts can unlock smart locks for clients like AirBnB, by merely sending ’CALL’ tokens to it, https://gcalliance.io/.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands “NewToTheStreet,” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run shows across major U.S. Television networks. These TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in US and international markets. Developing 2-additional shows “TheBestinNY” and “The Ultimate Listing,” FMW commences new broadcasting in early 2020.

About W3BT (Web 3.0 Blockchain Transition).

W3BT believes blockchain technology is the future economic system and internet infrastructure. Companies, Universities and other Organizations that integrate blockchain technology into their working models are now disrupting their space and securing their future success & relevance. W3BT integrates blockchain technology into working models through their Tokenization process. Once W3BT develops your token or if you already have a token you can become the authority with W3BT’s robust TV Marketing services for tokenized companies. Get filmed on The NASDAQ Floor in NYC and then featured on FMW’s Blockchain TV show: “Exploring The Block” which is aired on FOX Business, Bloomberg (U.S. and/or International), iSUN Asia, KRON, Cumulus Media, Cultura Colectiva, ionTV and more (potential reach of 2 billion people), https://W3BT.io.

