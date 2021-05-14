FMW Media’s “New To The Street” Syndicated TV Show Features AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

“New To The Street” business TV show will feature AzurRX BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) The televised interviews of with Mr. James Sapirstein, Chairman & CEO of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., along with the “New To The Street’s” host Jane King, are to be broadcasted on syndicated Newsmax Television, Sunday mornings 10-11AM ET. Also, the TV interview is being broadcasted on FOX Business Network on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT. https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street https://www.newtothestreet.com/ and http://www.foxbusiness.com

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media Corp. announces that its “New To The Street” business TV show will feature AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) in a 3-part TV series featured across its entire syndicated linear television platform.

The televised interviews of with Mr. James Sapirstein, Chairman & CEO of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., along with the “New To The Street’s” host Jane King, are to be broadcasted on syndicated Newsmax Television , Sunday mornings 10-11AM ET. Also, the TV interview is being broadcasted on FOX Business Network on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT. Future filmed tapes and broadcasting on KRON-TV , RNN , Bloomberg TV and other stations “To Be Announced.”

Mr. James Sapirstein, Chairman & CEO of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) talks to the “New To The Street’s” TV audience about AZRX’s biopharmaceutical products and therapies. He gives a comprehensive overview in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. And, provides insight on its FDA Phase 2 clinical trials on its lead therapeutic candidate MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.

James Sapirstein, CEO, AZRX states, “I am excited to be a guest on the ‘New To The Street’ TV program . The show has had a tremendous track record; I am happy to join the ranks. I look forward to educating viewers about AzurRx BioPharma – about our business, our biopharmaceutical products and therapies, and our future to grow the Company.”

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of “New To The Street” TV states, “I am excited to have AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. on the show for a 3-part series. AZRX’s biopharmaceutical products and therapies make them a great guest Company explaining their business to our syndicated TV audiences.”

About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX):

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI clinical programs. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials. AzurRx is launching two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-420, for grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections – https://azurrx.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and international sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to the Street,” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New To The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

