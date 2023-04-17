CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fmytex Pro Global Exchange, a leading global crypto exchange company, has announced a sponsorship deal with a prominent Rugby Club. The deal, which is set to run for three years, will see Fmytex Pro Global Exchange become the official sponsor of the Rugby Club’s youth development program and home games.

The youth development program is one of the most important in the Rugby Club, with many young players going on to play at the highest level of the sport. By supporting the program, Fmytex Pro Global Exchange will provide financial support to this Rugby team, helping to fund their training and equipment needs, so that further develop their youth players. Fmytex Pro Global Exchange hopes to contribute to the development of the next generation of rugby talent.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Rugby Club to support their youth development program,” said chief product officer of Fmytex Pro Global Exchange. “We believe in the importance of investing in the future of the sport and we are proud to be able to play a part in the development of these young players. This sponsorship deal is a fantastic opportunity for us to increase our visibility and showcase our brand to a wider audience. We are looking forward to working closely with the Rugby Club over the next three years and building a strong and successful partnership together.”

As part of the deal, Fmytex Pro Global Exchange will benefit from extensive branding opportunities both inside and outside the stadium. The company’s logo will be prominently displayed on the Rugby Club’s team shirts, as well as on advertising boards and digital screens throughout the stadium. In addition, this will allow the company to host clients and guests at Rugby Club matches, providing a unique and memorable experience for all involved.

To gain further insights on the partnership, we spoke with Rugby Club’s head coach, Evan Smith, who expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “This partnership will help us continue to develop our youth players and provide them with the best resources to help them succeed.” He also mentioned that “Fmytex Pro Global Exchange’s commitment to investing in the future of rugby aligns with Rugby Club’s values and we look forward to working together to create a lasting impact.”

This partnership is a great example of how corporate social responsibility and sports can work together to create a positive impact. They believe that the sponsorship deal will bring a wealth of benefits to both parties and are looking forward to a successful and fruitful partnership over the coming years. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on Rugby Club and its players.

