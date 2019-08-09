FN Platform Brand Highlights

Below is a special preview of exhibitor announcements in their respective communities at FN PLATFORM

FN PLATFORM WOMEN’S – North Hall

ara (booth#: 56321) – German footwear brand ara is releasing their highest heel to date featuring HighSoft technology for Spring 2020, the Frauke Ludowig collection. With a heel height of 80mm, combined with ara’s HighSoft technology, the Frauke Collection is sure to make waves in the comfort footwear market. http://www.ara-shoes.net

Charlie Stone Shoes (booth#: 54418) – Charlie Stone Shoes will be exhibiting their collection of vintage style footwear in the US for the first time, bringing from Australia their new Spring/Summer 2020 collection as well as their popular Classics Base range of vintage inspired flats and heels, and a new limited edition model designed specially to celebrate the “return of the 20’s” as we enter 2020. http://www.charliestoneshoes.com

DE WULF (booth#: 55428) – New Loolies Summer Sandals in mismatched colors offer elegance and fun. DE WULF launches mismatched sandals line in eight colors; customers mix and match to express their unique, individual style. Loolies, handcrafted in Brazil, feature soft leather foot straps and soles made from the same material as high-performance athletic shoes. https://www.bedewulf.com/

Glamoursy handmade shoes (booth#: 54626) – Welcome! Glamoursy handmade shoes from Poland come to Las Vegas to present their new collection, which was designed to meet the needs of exceptional women. An extraordinary collection for mothers and their children also will be presented. See you soon! https://glamoursy.pl/pl/

Gravity Defyer Footwear (booth#: 55721) – New to FN PLATFORM!

The primary mission of Gravity Defyer shoes is to maximize comfort and boost performance with consumers who suffer from foot conditions that limit them from walking properly and to provide proper normal pronation. Gravity Defyer shoes are designed to protect and cushion the body and increase efficient motion with our patented VersoShock® Technology. https://www.gravitydefyer.com

Hälsa Footwear (booth#: 56219) – We are excited to announce the launch of hälsa footwear – a stylishly comfortable footwear brand. Hälsa Footwear has reinvented a new formula for body balance and comfort footwear. Transforming your daily life with a unique innovation of equilibrium + technology and offering over 45 sizes in 4 widths. http://halsafootwear.com

Jerusalem Sandals (booth#: 54132) – Jerusalem Sandals will present at FN Platform a new sole dedicated to the outdoor market. https://www.JerusalemSandals.com

Liliana Footwear (booth#: 90835) – LILIANA FOOTWEAR is now offering an online exclusive wholesale membership. Making the whole buying process easier and more accessible than ever. You can view our weekly updated in-stock line sheet online at all times. Sign up today to see our 2020 future collection, empowered by industry-leading trends. http://www.lilianashoes.com

Mephisto (booth#: 55930) – Visit Mephisto to see our Spring 2020 collection: Designed with travel in mind, it will remind your customers why this brand’s blend of craftsmanship, color and comfort has endured for 50 years. We’re featuring all day/all night styles supported by an integrated marketing campaign that asks, “Where2Next?”

https://www.mephisto.com/us

Nalho (booth#: 54117) – Nalho is launching its SS20 “Playful Fruits” capsule. Inspired by our favorites fruit colors, the line is intended to give a bright twist to its best-selling yoga mat comfort sandal. Perfect for beach-goers, the crisscross flatform sandal, made with natural canvas and espadrilles rope, will have her seas the day! https://www.nalho.com

Petite Jolie (booth#: 54325) – Influenced by Paris, the city that has inspired our essence, Petite Jolie presents Voilá, a trend filled collection, that celebrates its 10th year anniversary. Ropes and knots, colors, prints and a lot of style. A classic and modern blend made for women who love authenticity. https://www.petitejolie.com.br/

PERTINI (booth#: 54608) – New to FN PLATFORM! Unique Shoes Made in Spain! Laces, perforated uppers, appealing color combinations, and hand-finished materials – a playful combination of volumes and colors that sets our shoes apart. https://www.instagram.com/pertinishoes/

Roan (booth#: 54232) – Since 2008, ROAN has been combining the old and the new to bring bold innovations to life. This fall, ROAN will be partnering with its sister brand, BED|STÜ, and will be known as ROAN by BED|STÜ, honoring our hand-crafted tradition across both brands. https://www.roanfootwear.com/

Silvia Cobos (booth#: 53816) – Silvia Cobos presents “Embrace the Rhythm”, her latest collection inspired in the musical rhythms of her Latin roots for entrepreneur, trendy and multitask 21st century women. Silvia’s shoes are magnificently adorned with embroidery techniques, hand knitting, macramé and loops launching her at an international level. https://silviacobos.com

SOLS (booth#: 55714) – SOLS is North America’s new premier provider of fine hand-made artisanal leather footwear. SOLS has combined the traditional huarache-style of shoemaking passed down by generations of artisans with modern-day designs to produce an equally enduring, comfortable, stylish, and sustainable shoe of the highest quality. https://shopsols.com/

United Nude (booth#: 55106) – UNITED NUDE will preview their SS20 Collection, featuring a host of new architecturally lead shoes. What you can expect is an expansion of the men’s selection, as well as the exclusive shoe from the new Harley Quinn film, Birds of Prey (set to release early 2020), in the women’s collection. https://www.unitednude.com

Uniqers (booth#: 53925) – New to FN PLATFORM! A startup by 2 teenage sisters (If U have siblings U understand the pain). We had this idea of a shoe that is comfortable, sustainable and stylish (really comfy & pretty stylish if I do say so myself). So, we made Uniqers=unique+sneakers, to express ourselves, try something different and help U do the same. https://uniqers.online

Viking Sandals (booth#: 56224) – Viking Sandals has been recently been acquired by Oliberte Limited. Oliberte Limited markets and distributes niche footwear brands and products including Oliberté Made in Canada, Gorilla Wax, Crood and now Viking Sandals. http://www.vikingsandals.com

FN PLATFORM MEN’S – Central Hall

Merrell (booth# 64314) – Merrell is showing their footwear collection for First Half 2020. Trademarked technologies showcased throughout Hike, Trail Running, Lifestyle, and Work categories, met with style and performance. The line includes the Altalight, Merrell’s lightest pack hiker, a women’s specific sneaker/hiker hybrid, and the Juno sandal collection featuring Merrell’s new COMFORTBASE Active. https://www.merrell.com/

Q by Q’s (booth#: 64002) – Q by Qs Introduces Revolutionary 3D Shoe Customization Platform, Resurrects Beauty of Traditional Shoe Making. http://www.qbyqs.com

Twisted X (booth#: 63714) – Twisted X continues to push the boundaries of comfort innovation. Our one-of-a-kind, patented Cell Comfort technology responds by activating more than 100 individual pressure points of cloud-like comfort. With every step each cell compresses and rebounds, giving the ball and heel customized and unparalleled support. https://twistedx.com

FN PLATFORM CHILDREN’S – Central Hall

CGPIXEL STUDIO INC (booth#: 65645) – The new brand ‘Kong Kong Land’ is a project which is combining shoe character animation and real shoes product for kids. Currently the animation series ‘Kong Kong Land’ is being serviced on various media platforms including Amazon Prime, YouTube, Facebook, iFlix, Apple TV, Android TV, Sony Xperia, Vizio TV, Sony TV, Samsung TV, Panasonic TV, Chromecast, Apple App Store, Google Play, xbox360 and many more from 2019. http://www.cgpixel.org

JOSMO SHOES (booth#: 65349) – BEVERLY HILLS POLO CLUB (Booth 65349) Beverly Hills Polo Club Children’s footwear now available from Josmo Shoes. Our range of preppy fun styles for kids of all ages from infant to big Kid will be presented S/S 2020 season. http://www.josmo.com

