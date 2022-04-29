FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Net Income

DUNMORE, Pa., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB; www.fncb.com), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), (collectively, “FNCB”) today reported net income of $4.4 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 25.4%, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.29 per share for the same period of 2021. The reduction in earnings was largely due to increases in non-interest expense and the provision for loan and lease losses, coupled with a decrease in non-interest income. These reductions to earnings were partially mitigated by an increase in net interest income. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the annualized return on average assets and return on average equity was 1.08% and 11.31%, respectively, compared to 1.61% and 15.27%, respectively, for the same period of 2021. FNCB declared and paid dividends to shareholders of common stock of $0.075 per share for the first quarter of 2022, a 25% increase, compared to $0.060 per share for the same period of 2021.

First quarter 2022 performance:

First quarter 2022 net income was $4.4 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.29 per share for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 25.4%;

Yield on earning assets (FTE) decreased 40 basis points to 3.45% for the first quarter of 2022 from 3.85% for the first quarter of 2021, but improved 4 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021;

Cost of funds decreased 20 basis points to 0.14% from 0.34% comparing the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, and decreased 2 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021;

Net interest margin (FTE) contracted 24 basis points to 3.35% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 3.59% for the same period of 2021, but widened 6 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 3.29% for the fourth quarter of 2021;

Efficiency ratio increased to 58.12% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 51.87% for the first quarter of 2021, but improved from 61.75% on a linked-quarter basis from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Summary financial position at March 31, 2022 as compared to December 31, 2021:

Total assets declined $14.8 million, or 0.9%, to $1.650 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.664 billion at December 31, 2021;

Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and unearned income, increased $56.2 million, or 5.8%, to $1.023 billion at March 31, 2022 from $967.0 million at December 31, 2021;

Total deposits decreased $43.4 million, or 3.0% to $1.412 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.455 billion at December 31, 2021;

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans improved to 0.37% at March 31, 2022 from 0.39% at December 31, 2021;

The Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital and leverage ratios of 14.10% and 9.30%, respectively, at March 31, 2022, and 14.64% and 8.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

“We are very pleased with our first quarter 2022 operating results,” stated Gerard A. Champi, President and CEO. “We continued to effectively manage funding costs and improve earning asset yields and the net interest margin over the prior quarter. Additionally, we successfully completed several strategic initiatives during the first quarter of 2022 including completing the launch of 1st Equipment Finance, our new commercial equipment financing and leasing product offering, and the purchase of several third-party originated loan pools. Both initiatives allowed us to diversify FNCB’s loan portfolio, reduce risk and enhance net interest income run rates going forward,” concluded Champi.

Summary Results

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased $1.4 million, or 12.1%, to $13.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $11.6 million for the comparable period of 2021. The improvement in tax-equivalent net interest income primarily reflected an increase in tax-equivalent interest income of $1.0 million or 7.8%, to $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 from $12.5 million for the same quarter of 2021, coupled with a decrease in interest expense of $0.4 million, or 52.0%, to $0.4 million from $0.8 million comparing the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The $1.0 million, or 7.8%, increase in tax-equivalent interest income largely reflected higher volumes of earning assets, as total average earning assets increased $263.0 million, or 20.3%, to $1.559 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $1.296 billion for the same three months of 2021. Specifically, total securities averaged $541.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $179.0 million, or 49.5%, from $362.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, reflecting the redeployment of excess liquidity into the investment portfolio throughout 2021. In addition, average total loans and leases increased $79.9 million, or 8.7%, to $1.000 billion for the first quarter of 2022 from $920.4 million for the same quarter of 2021, which was largely due to strong organic loan demand, FNCB’s new commercial equipment financing and leasing product offering and purchases of third-party originated loan pools. Partially offsetting the positive impact of earning asset growth, was a decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets of 40 basis points to 3.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.85% for the same three months of 2021. The decline in yield included a reduction in net loan origination fees recognized on forgiven PPP loans of $0.6 million, or 49.8%, comparing the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, as the majority of PPP loans were forgiven in 2021. FNCB continued to successfully manage funding costs as evidenced by a 20-basis point reduction in the cost of funds to 0.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 0.34% for the same three months of 2021, which was the main factor leading to the $0.4 million, or 52.0%, reduction in interest expense. Specifically, the average rate paid for interest-bearing deposits decreased 20 basis points to 0.12% for the first quarter of 2022 from 0.32% for the same period of 2021, which reflected the reduction in market interest rates and repricing of higher-costing time deposits upon maturity. Additionally, average borrowing costs decreased 117 basis points to 0.69% from 1.86% comparing the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. Interest-bearing liabilities averaged $1.159 billion for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $149.6 million, or 14.8%, from $1.009 billion for the same quarter of 2021. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities reflected deposit migration from time deposits into non-maturity deposits as well as an increase in utilization of wholesale funding. Specifically, interest-bearing deposits increased $112.6 million, or 11.3%, to $1.112 billion from $999.1 million, while average borrowed funds increased $37.0 million, or 359.2%, to $47.3 million from $10.3 million, comparing the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Average interest-bearing demand deposits increased $130.7 million, or 18.8%, to $826.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $695.8 million for the same quarter of 2021, while average savings deposits increased $26.1 million, or 22.9%, to $140.5 million from $114.3 million comparing the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Conversely, average time deposits decreased $44.3 million, or 23.4%, to $144.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $189.0 million for the same three months of 2021. Despite the increase in net interest income, FNCB began to experience some margin compression, as the tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased 24 basis points to 3.35% for the first quarter of 2022 from 3.59% for the same quarter of 2021. Additionally, the net interest spread declined 20 basis points to 3.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 3.51% for the same three months of 2021. The reduction in margin and spread largely reflected decreases in yields earned on loans and investments, coupled with the decline in PPP loan origination fees recognized, comparing the first quarters of 2022 and 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, the tax-equivalent net interest margin and interest rate spread each widened 6 basis points from 3.29% and 3.25%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, non-interest income decreased $1.0 million, or 35.5%, to $1.8 million from $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was largely due to shifting market conditions which resulted in reductions in net gains on equity securities, net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities and net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale. In addition, in 2021, FNCB recorded non-recurring income of $0.4 million received on a BOLI insurance claim. These reductions were partially offset by an increase in deposit service charges. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, FNCB recorded a net loss on equity securities of $0.1 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 134.3%, compared to a net gain on equity securities of $0.4 million for the same three months of 2021. Additionally, there were no net gains realized on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Comparatively, net gains realized on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities were $0.2 million for the same three-month period of 2021. There were no net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.2 million for the same quarter of 2021. These reductions were partially offset by a $0.2 million, or 20.1%, increase in deposit service charges to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Non-interest expense increased $1.3 million, or 19.2% to $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits, data processing expenses and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.9 million, or 24.7%, to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 from $3.7 million for the same quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and benefits was primarily due to the onboarding of additional staff related to the new commercial equipment financing and leasing product offering, increases in payroll taxes and higher retirement costs. Data processing expenses increased $0.3 million, or 29.8%, to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.8 million for the same three months of 2021. Other operating expenses increased $0.1 million, or 19.5% to $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.8 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

FNCB’s asset quality was favorable during the first quarter of 2022, as total non-performing loans remained relatively constant at $3.9 million, representing 0.37% and 0.39% of total loans and leases, gross at March 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, respectively. Year-over-year, non-performing loans decreased $0.9 million, or 20.2%, from $4.8 million, or 0.52% of total loans, gross, at March 31, 2021. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans, gross) remained constant at 0.55% at March 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, but improved 0.15% compared to 0.70% at March 31, 2021. FNCB recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a $0.2 million provision for the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in loan and lease volumes. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $13.1 million, or 1.27% of total loans and leases, gross, at March 31, 2022, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans and leases, gross, at December 31, 2021 and $12.1 million, or 1.30% of total loans and leases, gross, at March 31, 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets decreased $14.8 million, or 0.9%, to $1.650 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.664 billion at December 31, 2021. The change in total assets primarily reflected decreases in cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale debt securities, which were partially offset by an increase in loans and leases, net of the ALLL. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $74.9 million, or 75.7%, to $24.1 million at March 31, 2022 from $99.0 million at December 31, 2021. Available-for-sale debt securities decreased $8.5 million, or 1.6%, to $514.1 million at March 31, 2022 from $522.6 million at December 31, 2021. Loans and leases increased $56.2 million, or 5.8%, to $1.023 billion at March 31, 2022 from $967.0 million at December 31, 2021. Increases were experienced across all loan categories, which reflected the roll-out of the new commercial equipment financing product offering, strong organic loan demand and the purchase of several pools of third-party originated loans. Total deposits decreased $43.4 million, or 3.0%, to $1.412 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.455 billion at December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, total borrowed funds increased $57.0 million to $87.3 million at March 31, 2022 from $30.3 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was entirely due to an increase in advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $24.1 million, or 14.8%, to $138.4 million at March 31, 2022 from $162.5 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in capital was primarily due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $17.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.3 million at December 31, 2021. This $24.0 million reduction was related primarily to the depreciation in the fair value of FNCB’s available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes. Also contributing to the reduction in capital was $3.0 million for the repurchase of common shares under a board authorized stock repurchase program and $1.5 million in dividends declared and paid for the three months ended March 31, 2022. These reductions were slightly offset by net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $4.4 million. Tangible book value decreased from $8.13 per share at December 31, 2021 to $7.03 per share at March 31, 2022. FNCB Bank was considered well capitalized with total risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios of 14.10% and 9.30%, respectively, at March 31, 2022, and 14.64% and 8.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Per share data: Net income (fully diluted) $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 Cash dividends declared $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.060 $ 0.060 Book value $ 7.03 $ 8.13 $ 8.10 $ 7.99 $ 7.65 Tangible book value $ 7.03 $ 8.13 $ 8.10 $ 7.99 $ 7.65 Market value: High $ 10.15 $ 9.40 $ 8.35 $ 7.98 $ 8.94 Low $ 8.67 $ 8.21 $ 7.17 $ 6.90 $ 5.80 Close $ 9.49 $ 9.24 $ 8.23 $ 7.27 $ 7.54 Common shares outstanding 19,683,671 19,989,875 19,985,837 20,102,602 20,240,668 Selected ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.08 % 0.94 % 1.58 % 1.38 % 1.61 % Annualized return on average shareholders’ equity 11.31 % 9.82 % 15.61 % 13.37 % 15.27 % Efficiency ratio 58.12 % 61.75 % 51.32 % 51.86 % 51.87 % Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank) 9.30 % 8.92 % 9.80 % 9.90 % 9.88 % Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank) 14.10 % 14.64 % 15.91 % 15.79 % 16.26 % Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 9.54 % 9.61 % 10.14 % 10.35 % 10.53 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.45 % 3.41 % 3.63 % 3.80 % 3.85 % Cost of funds 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.30 % 0.34 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.31 % 3.25 % 3.40 % 3.50 % 3.51 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.35 % 3.29 % 3.46 % 3.58 % 3.59 % Total delinquent loans/total loans 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.61 % 0.56 % 0.70 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.30 % Non-performing loans/total loans 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.47 % 0.46 % 0.52 % Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs /average loans 0.00 % (0.03 %) (0.03 %) (0.02 %) 0.03 %

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2022 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 10,102 $ 9,786 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 2,390 1,906 Tax-exempt 612 486 Dividends 78 62 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,080 2,454 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 7 3 Total interest income 13,189 12,243 Interest expense Interest on deposits 324 798 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 31 – Junior subordinated debentures 51 48 Total interest on borrowed funds 82 48 Total interest expense 406 846 Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses 12,783 11,397 Provision for loan and lease losses 759 186 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 12,024 11,211 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 1,050 874 Net gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities – 213 Net (loss) gain on equity securities (125 ) 364 Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale – 224 Loan-related fees 57 133 Income from bank-owned life insurance 145 121 Bank-owned life insurance settlement – 422 Merchant services revenue 199 138 Other 464 285 Total non-interest income 1,790 2,774 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,658 3,736 Occupancy expense 548 609 Equipment expense 324 353 Advertising expense 132 117 Data processing expense 1,063 819 Regulatory assessments 225 188 Bank shares tax 341 315 Professional fees 327 259 Other operating expenses 926 775 Total non-interest expense 8,544 7,171 Income before income taxes 5,270 6,814 Income tax expense 917 981 Net income $ 4,353 $ 5,833 Income per share Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.29 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.075 $ 0.060 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,935,288 20,242,262 Diluted 19,972,113 20,253,606

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 10,102 $ 10,325 $ 10,696 $ 10,242 $ 9,786 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 2,390 2,281 2,070 1,980 1,906 Tax-exempt 612 567 517 516 486 Dividends 78 63 55 59 62 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,080 2,911 2,642 2,555 2,454 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 7 53 31 1 3 Total interest income 13,189 13,289 13,369 12,798 12,243 Interest expense Interest on deposits 324 410 582 718 798 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 31 6 – – – Junior subordinated debentures 51 48 47 48 48 Total interest on borrowed funds 82 54 47 48 48 Total interest expense 406 464 629 766 846 Net interest income before provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 12,783 12,825 12,740 12,032 11,397 Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 759 338 (513 ) 155 186 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 12,024 12,487 13,253 11,877 11,211 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 1,050 1,038 1,009 956 874 Net gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities – – – – 213 Net (loss) gain on equity securities (125 ) 145 156 36 364 Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale – 40 41 47 224 Loan-related fees 57 76 77 104 133 Income from bank-owned life insurance 145 139 139 142 121 Bank-owned life insurance settlement – – – 4 422 Merchant services revenue 199 140 159 156 138 Other 464 365 261 264 285 Total non-interest income 1,790 1,943 1,842 1,709 2,774 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,658 4,901 4,022 4,038 3,736 Occupancy expense 548 549 450 431 609 Equipment expense 324 333 319 333 353 Advertising expense 132 221 160 214 117 Data processing expense 1,063 1,024 961 885 819 Regulatory assessments 225 149 160 112 188 Bank shares tax 341 (34 ) 352 342 315 Professional fees 327 150 153 112 259 Other operating expenses 926 1,879 923 759 775 Total non-interest expense 8,544 9,172 7,500 7,226 7,171 Income before income taxes 5,270 5,258 7,595 6,360 6,814 Income tax expense 917 1,300 1,244 1,131 981 Net income $ 4,353 $ 3,958 $ 6,351 $ 5,229 $ 5,833 Income per share Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.060 $ 0.060 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,935,288 19,988,272 19,997,021 20,222,216 20,242,262 Diluted 19,972,113 20,015,776 20,009,387 20,232,694 20,253,606

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 19,383 $ 16,651 $ 24,612 $ 24,782 $ 22,382 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4,719 82,369 149,581 31,160 76,172 Total cash and cash equivalents 24,102 99,020 174,193 55,942 98,554 Available-for-sale debt securities 514,133 522,566 470,323 432,807 407,396 Equity securities, at fair value 5,018 4,922 4,777 4,303 4,267 Restricted stock, at cost 4,020 1,911 1,826 1,099 1,149 Loans held for sale – – 491 642 267 Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and costs and unearned income 1,036,400 979,439 958,408 976,538 931,943 Allowance for loan and lease losses (13,129 ) (12,416 ) (12,018 ) (12,285 ) (12,076 ) Net loans and leases 1,023,271 967,023 946,390 964,253 919,867 Bank premises and equipment, net 15,895 16,082 17,269 17,360 17,407 Accrued interest receivable 4,870 4,643 4,593 4,485 4,567 Bank-owned life insurance 36,639 33,494 33,355 33,216 33,074 Other assets 21,602 14,662 12,674 10,656 13,488 Total assets $ 1,649,550 $ 1,664,323 $ 1,665,891 $ 1,524,763 $ 1,500,036 Liabilities Deposits: Demand (non-interest-bearing) $ 317,541 $ 320,089 $ 321,952 $ 312,408 $ 319,532 Interest-bearing 1,094,052 1,134,939 1,160,114 1,025,770 1,003,296 Total deposits 1,411,593 1,455,028 1,482,066 1,338,178 1,322,828 Borrowed funds 87,260 30,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Accrued interest payable 57 49 56 87 99 Other liabilities 12,251 16,479 11,509 15,574 11,869 Total liabilities 1,511,161 1,501,866 1,503,941 1,364,149 1,345,106 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock – – – – – Common stock 24,604 24,987 24,982 25,128 25,300 Additional paid-in capital 77,642 80,128 80,000 80,591 81,640 Retained earnings 53,834 50,990 48,541 43,698 39,691 Accumulated other comprehensive income (17,691 ) 6,352 8,427 11,197 8,299 Total shareholders’ equity 138,389 162,457 161,950 160,614 154,930 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,649,550 $ 1,664,323 $ 1,665,891 $ 1,524,763 $ 1,500,036

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income Loans: Loans – taxable $ 9,755 $ 9,983 $ 10,364 $ 9,897 $ 9,401 Loans – tax-free 439 433 420 437 487 Total loans 10,194 10,416 10,784 10,334 9,888 Securities: Securities, taxable 2,468 2,344 2,125 2,039 1,968 Securities, tax-free 775 719 654 653 615 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,243 3,063 2,779 2,692 2,583 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 7 53 31 1 3 Total interest income 13,444 13,532 13,594 13,027 12,474 Interest expense Deposits 324 410 582 718 798 Borrowed funds 82 54 47 48 48 Total interest expense 406 464 629 766 846 Net interest income $ 13,038 $ 13,068 $ 12,965 $ 12,261 $ 11,628 Average balances Earning assets: Loans: Loans – taxable $ 946,201 $ 915,693 $ 921,648 $ 909,833 $ 873,544 Loans – tax-free 54,096 45,920 43,091 44,583 46,897 Total loans 1,000,297 961,613 964,739 954,416 920,441 Securities: Securities, taxable 437,955 409,210 357,684 326,848 286,128 Securities, tax-free 103,086 92,685 82,706 82,304 75,876 Total securities 541,041 501,895 440,390 409,152 362,004 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 17,464 125,609 94,434 7,042 13,490 Total interest-earning assets 1,558,802 1,589,117 1,499,563 1,370,610 1,295,935 Non-earning assets 78,394 91,968 105,912 145,861 175,301 Total assets $ 1,637,196 $ 1,681,085 $ 1,593,014 $ 1,516,471 $ 1,471,236 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,111,671 $ 1,163,920 $ 1,080,312 $ 1,019,612 $ 999,085 Borrowed funds 47,346 17,810 10,419 10,310 10,310 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,159,017 1,181,100 1,090,731 1,029,922 1,009,395 Demand deposits 308,830 322,536 325,571 317,670 294,525 Other liabilities 13,234 15,846 15,258 11,998 12,413 Shareholders’ equity 156,115 161,603 161,454 156,881 154,903 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,637,196 $ 1,681,085 $ 1,593,014 $ 1,561,471 $ 1,471,236 Yield/Cost Earning assets: Loans: Interest and fees on loans – taxable 4.12 % 4.36 % 4.50 % 4.35 % 4.30 % Interest and fees on loans – tax-free 3.25 % 3.77 % 3.90 % 3.92 % 4.15 % Total loans 4.08 % 4.33 % 4.47 % 4.33 % 4.30 % Securities: Securities, taxable 2.25 % 2.29 % 2.38 % 2.50 % 2.75 % Securities, tax-free 3.01 % 3.10 % 3.16 % 3.17 % 3.24 % Total securities 2.40 % 2.44 % 2.52 % 2.63 % 2.85 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.06 % 0.09 % Total earning assets 3.45 % 3.41 % 3.63 % 3.80 % 3.85 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest on deposits 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.32 % Interest on borrowed funds 0.69 % 1.21 % 1.80 % 1.86 % 1.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.30 % 0.34 % Net interest spread 3.31 % 3.25 % 3.40 % 3.50 % 3.51 % Net interest margin 3.35 % 3.29 % 3.46 % 3.58 % 3.59 %