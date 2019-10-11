Focus Financial Partners Announces Inaugural Investor Day

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus” or the “Company”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it will hold its first Investor Day for common stockholders and analysts on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in New York City. The event will start at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and is expected to conclude at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET. Discussion topics will include the Company’s current business, competitive positioning and financials, as well as its growth strategy and business outlook. The event will feature presentations by Focus’ management team and certain of Focus’ partner firms.

A live video webcast, as well as related presentation materials, will be available through the Investor Relations section of Focus’ website www.focusfinancialpartners.com. For those unable to join the live video webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website at the same address shortly after the event.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus’ current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus’ operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact Information

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
[email protected]

