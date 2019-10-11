Focus Financial Partners Announces Inaugural Investor Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus” or the “Company”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it will hold its first Investor Day for common stockholders and analysts on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in New York City. The event will start at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and is expected to conclude at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET. Discussion topics will include the Company’s current business, competitive positioning and financials, as well as its growth strategy and business outlook. The event will feature presentations by Focus’ management team and certain of Focus’ partner firms.

A live video webcast, as well as related presentation materials, will be available through the Investor Relations section of Focus’ website www.focusfinancialpartners.com . For those unable to join the live video webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website at the same address shortly after the event.

