Photos From Left to Right: Kevin Quinn, VP of Sales and Marketing at Idaho Milk Products, Kimberlee (KJ) Burrington, VP of Technical Development at American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI) and Pratishtha Verma, MSc, Research & Development Scientist at Idaho Milk Products

Jerome, ID, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Idaho Milk Products will present Episode 7 in their Formulating with Milk Proteins webinar series on ‘Milk Protein Concentrate/Isolate Helps Create Excellent High-Protein Food Applications’. In this upcoming free webinar attendees will learn about using functional milk proteins to formulate high-protein baked products, confections and snacks, how to choose the best proteins for their projects and what equipment and expertise are available to help in formulating food applications.

Speakers will include Kevin Quinn, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Idaho Milk Products, Kimberlee (KJ) Burrington, VP of Technical Development with American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI) and Pratishtha Verma, MSc, Research & Development Scientist at Idaho Milk Products.

Mr. Quinn came to Idaho Milk Products in December 2022 as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He has worked in the food industry for 30 years with domestic and international customers in sales, marketing and finance roles for Nestle, Sara Lee, White Wave, Leprino Foods and Darigold. He graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder and started his career in Colorado. Kevin will be presenting the history of Idaho Milk Products.

Ms. Burrington is the VP of Technical Development at the American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI). She has served as the Dairy Ingredient Applications Coordinator for the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) and has over 30 years of experience in product development, including positions at Ridgeview Industries and the Keebler Company. She has an MSc in Food Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. KJ will discuss optimizing the use of MPC/MPI in high-protein foods.

Ms. Verma joined Idaho Milk Products in 2020 as a Research & Development Scientist. She is working on ingredient applications aimed at increasing the protein load as well as developing new application areas for milk ingredients. She completed her MS in Dairy Manufacturing at South Dakota State University. Pratishtha will cover understanding the opportunities and challenges of using MPI/MPCs in food and walk through real-time applications using Idaho Milk Products’ milk protein product range.

This seventh webinar will be cast on April 4, 2023, and be hosted by Global Food Forums, Inc. Those wishing to register can contact our team at marketing@idahomilk.us.

In previous episodes, Idaho Milk Products has covered Formulating with Milk Proteins, Protein Ready-to-Drink Formulation Tips, How to Formulate Excellent Quality High-Protein Ice Cream, Protein Bar Formulations, High Protein Yogurts and Formulating Clean-label Protein-enhanced Healthcare Nutrition RTDs. If you want to view past webinars go to https://www.idahomilkproducts.com/download-center/ or talk to one of our sales managers at sales@idahomilk.us.

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

