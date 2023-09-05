Photos Kevin Quinn-Dr. Rohit Kapoor-Dr. Venkateswarlu Sunkesula

Jerome, I.D., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Idaho Milk Products will present Episode 8 in their Formulating with Milk Proteins webinar series on ‘How to Future-Proof R&D Formulations Using Sustainable and Clean Milk Protein and Milk Permeate.’ In this upcoming free webinar, attendees will learn the importance and use of clean and sustainable ingredients like Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), and Milk Permeate Powder (MPP) in food applications.

Speakers will include Kevin Quinn, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Idaho Milk Products, Rohit Kapoor, Ph.D., Vice President of Product Research with Dairy Management Inc., and Venkat Sunkesula, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Product Development at Idaho Milk Products.

Kevin Quinn joined Idaho Milk Products in December 2022 as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He brings over 30 years of sales, marketing, and finance experience from working with major companies in the food industry, including Nestle, Sara Lee, White Wave, Leprino Foods, and Darigold. He graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder and started his career in Colorado. Kevin will be presenting the history of Idaho Milk Products.

Dr. Kapoor leads DMI’s dairy product science research programs in important areas such as milk powders, whey, milk protein ingredients, and dairy co-products at major Universities to drive dairy innovation and sales on behalf of America’s dairy farmers. He has over 20 years of dairy foods R&D experience in industry and academia combined. Dr. Kapoor previously worked at companies such as Nestlé USA and Kerry Americas, where he provided R&D leadership towards cheese and dairy ingredient-focused innovation. He received his B.S. in Dairy Technology from the National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, India, and his M.S. and Ph.D. in Food Science, emphasizing dairy science and technology from the University of Minnesota.

Dr. Venkateswarlu (Venkat) Sunkesula, Ph. D., joined Idaho Milk Products in July 2019 and is the VP of Research and Product Development. He is responsible for leading the team at the Milk Innovation Center that researches dairy ingredients and supports customers as they develop high-protein dairy and food products. He has over 20+ years of experience in the industries of Confectionery, Brewing, Chemicals, and Dairy Foods. Venkat holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in dairy science manufacturing. He has authored and co-authored several peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters.

This eighth webinar will be broadcast on September 14, 2023, and hosted by Global Food Forums, Inc. Those wishing to register can contact our team at marketing@idahomilk.us .

In previous episodes, Idaho Milk Products covered Formulating with Milk Proteins, Protein Ready-to-Drink Formulation Tips, How to Formulate Excellent Quality High-Protein Ice Cream, Protein Bar Formulations, High Protein Yogurts, Replacing Caseinates in Beverages, Milk Protein Concentrate/Isolate Helps Create Excellent High-Protein Food Applications and Formulating Clean-label Protein-enhanced Healthcare Nutrition RTDs. If you want to view past webinars, visit https://www.idahomilkproducts.com/download-center/ or talk to one of our sales managers at sales@idahomilk.us.

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate (MPP), and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated, consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

