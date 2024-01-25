Officials in an Oregon county are dismantling their nearly $830,000 a year diversity, equity and inclusion office, despite outcry from those who oppose rolling back social justice initiatives.
“[We] believed that it was really important to focus on merit, fairness and equality, not to racialize the workplace and the county,” Clackamas County Commissioner Ben West told Fox News. “We didn’t want that in our county any longer.”
UNIVERSITY QUIET
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Maine’s top court won’t rule on Trump ballot eligibility until Supreme Court decision in Colorado - January 25, 2024
- ‘Focus on merit’: Oregon county axes diversity office that cost nearly $1 million a year - January 25, 2024
- GOP AGs take aim at Dem plea for Biden to shut down critical ammo manufacturer: ‘litany of errors’ - January 25, 2024