Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Focus Search Partners Launches The Focus Report

Focus Search Partners Launches The Focus Report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

New executive advisory tool equips C-suite with roadmap to future growth

Monica Foster

Monica Foster

Focus Search Partners Logo

Focus Search Partners Logo

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Focus Search Partners, A Vaco Company, has developed and launched a customizable business diagnostic tool – The Focus Report – as a value-added offering for their interim executive services practice.

The tool assesses the overall health of an organization’s financial operations, people, processes, and information systems by identifying risks, critical gaps, and opportunities in key functional areas. It equips executives, boards, and private equity investors with objective, actionable business recommendations.

We created The Focus Report to boost accountability and enhance collaboration among our C-suite consultants, clients, and our firm to ensure our interim engagements are highly successful and deliver tangible outcomes,” said Monica Foster, managing director for Focus Search Partners’ interim executive services practice.

Focus Search Partners engaged experienced C-suite leaders and leveraged their extensive executive-level financial and operational expertise to develop this diagnostic tool, and it’s the perfect opportunity for executives, boards, private equity funds and venture capital firms to capture relevant recommendations from accomplished executives serving in interim or advisory roles accustomed to sharing candid, unbiased opinions. The Focus Report is a differentiator in the market.

“I wished I had this tool to identify critically important information when I assumed new executive roles,” said Steven Brunell, digital media and entertainment COO and CFO and major contributor to The Focus Report. “If I had been handed a targeted roadmap like this, which highlights elevated risk areas and managerial strengths and weaknesses, it would have dramatically increased my efficiency and significantly reduced the typical learning curve when starting new executive roles, while providing the board and broader executive team with valuable, objective advice that ordinarily may not be visible to them.”

The tool is a major initiative of Focus Search Partners’ interim executive services practice, which launched last year to leverage the firm’s 20-year history in the marketplace. That practice specializes in serving the private equity market and supports organizations needing high-caliber C-suite leaders at pivotal moments. It also leverages Focus Search Partners’ network of experienced executives who can step in quickly to amplify business performance during times of leadership transitions, transactions, or transformations.

“I wanted to be a part of the project team that developed this unique tool,” said Perry Morgan, another significant contributor to The Focus Report and CFO for All American Label and Packaging based in California. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen real needs to provide a practical, useful, and relevant roadmap to assess and drive near term and foundational improvement. I wish I’d had this tool in my prior CFO roles.” 

Learn more about The Focus Report at https://focussearchpartners.com/our-services/the-focus-report/. 

About Focus Search Partnersa Vaco Company

Founded in 2001, Focus Search Partners was acquired by Vaco in 2014 to become the retained executive search division of Vaco, a $750 million talent and solutions firm. With 35+ employees and 14 partners across nine states, Focus Search Partners specializes in building teams to grow companies, focusing on recruiting board members, executives and senior-level individuals. For more information, visit focussearchpartners.com.

To learn more about The Focus Report and the interim executive services practice, contact Monica Foster at either [email protected] or 203-919-0744.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement, and strategic staffing. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, 9,800 employees and $700 million in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018 & 2019 Lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

Attachments

  • Monica Foster
  • Focus Search Partners Logo 
CONTACT: Todd Smith
Deane | Smith
615-202-7944
[email protected]

Lesley Moody
Deane | Smith
423-748-3914
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.