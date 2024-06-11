All of Focused Compounding’s Nominees are Elected

DALLAS, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Focused Compounding Fund, LP, a holder of 29,110,150 shares, or 38% of Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA) (“Parks! America” or the “Company”), today announced that at the annual meeting of Parks! America held on June 6, 2024, the preliminary voting results indicated that each of the Focused Compounding nominees, Geoff Gannon, Andrew Kuhn, Jacob McDonough and Ralph Molina, were decisively elected to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”). Also elected to the Board were Lisa Brady, Jon M. Steele and Todd R. White. Company nominees Charles Kohnen, Jeffery Lococo and Rick Ruffolo were not elected. In addition, based on the preliminary results, the appointment of auditors was ratified, the Company’s compensation policy was not approved, the frequency of the say-on-pay compensation vote selected was every one year and Focused Compounding’s proposal to approve the repeal of any bylaw amendments was approved.

The final results are subject to verification by the independent inspector of election. Focused Compounding expects that the official results for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company.

Contact:

Andrew Kuhn (469) 207-5844

[email protected]