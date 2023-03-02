Leading Restaurant from Brazil Selects Historic Canadian Landmark for its newest International Location in collaboration with Debut Development Group

Fogo de Chão’s newest location Fogo de Chão’s newest location at The Post in Vancouver, British Columbia is set to open in April 2024 at 658 Homer Street. Fogo.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today that its exclusive Canadian partner has signed a lease agreement to open the first Canadian Fogo de Chão restaurant in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, at The Post, QuadReal Property Group’s revitalization of the historic Canada Post building, at 658 Homer Street.

This announcement comes on the heels of a successful 2022 for the Fogo de Chão brand in addition to a strong start to 2023 with 12 new domestic and international leases already signed. The new location in Vancouver is in partnership with Debut Development Group, a leading developer, owner and operator of high-end restaurants, hotels, resorts, and entertainment venues worldwide, committed to bringing at least ten Fogo locations to Canada over the next ten years. The Fogo Vancouver restaurant is aiming to open its doors to the public in the Spring of 2024.

“Bringing Fogo de Chão’s first Canada location to life in Downtown Vancouver is very exciting for us, given the brand’s established success in the USA, Brazil and across the world,” said Michael Wilkings, CEO and Founder of Debut Development Group. “We’re looking forward to providing the city of Vancouver and visitors to The Post with the Brazilian hospitality and next-level dining experience that Fogo is renowned for.”

The new location — representing 7,778 square feet of the project’s 185,000 square foot retail component — will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that complements British Columbia while honoring Fogo’s Southern Brazilian heritage. At the new restaurant guests can dine at an open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame. New and engaging social gathering spaces are layered throughout both Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

“We are thrilled to open our first Canada restaurant in Downtown Vancouver at iconic building, The Post, in partnership with Michael and his accomplished team at Debut Development Group,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We look forward to expanding our presence in the Vancouver area and bringing the culinary art of churrasco to more guests throughout Canada in the near future.”

Fogo de Chão at The Post will be Canada’s West Coast flagship nestled among a variety of experience-oriented retail, ranging from large corporations to grocery stores, fitness clubs and convenient food and beverage options. Occupying a full city block, The Post is poised to become the new social hub, spanning over one million square feet of state-of-the-art office space in two new towers rising to 21 and 22 stories, making it the largest office tower in downtown Vancouver.

“We are beyond thrilled that Fogo de Chão has chosen The Post for their first Canada location,” says Chrystal Burns, Executive Vice President, Retail, QuadReal Property Group. “Fogo de Chão’s next-level dining experience is a welcome addition to the project, pairing perfectly and deliciously with the best-in- class, experience-based retail tenants we have already solidified for the project including The Joseph Richard Group, Loblaws City Market, Deville Coffee and Evolve Strength.”

Fogo de Chão Canada also plans to open a restaurant in Toronto in early 2024 with location details to come in the near future.

Avi Behar and Greg Rabin at The Behar Group Realty Inc. represent Fogo de Chão Canada in its real estate expansion across Canada, and they are delighted to have been involved in the first Canadian deal at The Post in Vancouver.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About The Post

Located at 658 Homer in Vancouver’s Crosstown neighbourhood, The Post is the revitalization of a historic landmark, the Canada Post building in downtown Vancouver. The project — one of the most ambitious heritage redevelopment projects in Canada’s history — is comprised of over 1.1 million sq.ft. of office space and 185,000 sq.ft. of retail. When originally constructed in 1957, The Post democratized access to information . . . it was everything that was new, and everything that was possible . . . a philosophy that continues to guide its redevelopment today. www.thepostvancouver.com

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management total $67.1 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest equity and debt in both the public and private markets.

QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest. QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves.

Now and for generations to come. QuadReal: Excellence lives here. www.quadreal.com

