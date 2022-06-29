Fogo de Chão Opens New Location in Rio de Janeiro

Iconic Restaurant Brand Grows International Footprint with Eighth Location in Brazil

Fogo de Chão Barra Rio Fogo de Chão opens the doors to its newest location at Rio de Janeiro’s BarraShopping, one of the largest retail and dining destinations in South America. https://fogodechao.com/newsroom

Fogo de Chão El Segundo In May 2022 Fogo opened its newest U.S. location and third Los Angeles-area restaurant in El Segundo, Calif. https://fogodechao.com/newsroom

Fogo de Chão Coral Gables Guests can enjoy new brand extensions such as the Next Level Lounge and The Butchery in the recently opened Coral Gables, Fla. Location. https://fogodechao.com/newsroom

Fogo de Chão Monterrey Fogo de Chão opened a location in Monterrey, Mexico earlier this year as part of their larger international franchise expansion plan. https://fogodechao.com/newsroom

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant at BarraShopping, the second largest retail and dining destination in South America, located at Avenida das Americas, 4.666 Loja 160, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This latest location marks the brand’s second restaurant in Rio de Janeiro and eighth in Brazil, as the Company continues its global expansion.

The Company announced in 2022 a 15 percent planned annual growth rate through company-owned restaurants, with an additional international capital light franchise development strategy. With the goal to bring the centuries old culinary art of churrasco to more guests worldwide, the Company has announced 8-10 company owned and 1-2 international franchise restaurant openings for 2022, supported by a strong pipeline of new restaurant development to meet demand in new and existing markets. In the first half of 2022, the Company has opened locations in El Segundo, Calif., Coral Gables, Fla., and Monterrey, Mexico, with planned openings in Elmhurst, N.Y., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Paramus, N.J. and others expected later this year.

“We see a strong opportunity to expand our reach in the Rio de Janeiro market and further serve the community of local residents and travelers with our unique dining experience and culinary offerings,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Following our recent openings in the Morumbi shopping mall in São Paulo and the complete remodels of our restaurants in São Paulo and Rio, we are proud to continue investing in our home country of Brazil as we scale our brand globally.”

The new Barra restaurant features a peninsula churrasco grill in the center of the dining room, which offers guests a unique 360-degree view of Fogo’s gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving and grilling different cuts of protein over an open flame. Upon entering the expansive dining room, guests will see a modern, timeless design along with a white Carrera marble Market Table and dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging. The Barra Rio location also features a reimagined bar area, Bar Fogo, offering guests a comfortable place to linger and enjoy smaller shareable plates and selections from the premium cocktail and wine list.

Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo de Chão currently has 66 locations worldwide. For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3a1de03-0d8d-4970-804f-c832032c8340

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aea7e9cf-9b42-4216-ae5f-711a121b3af4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fc35b46-54a6-44ba-aa8b-8c3cdd430fa5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6af6efd3-641c-4b23-afc3-ce073a09c9f6