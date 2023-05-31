Leading Restaurant from Brazil Announces a Newly Signed Lease at Bay Street Emeryville

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today that it has signed a lease agreement to open its third Bay Area location. The new restaurant is slated to open later this year at Bay Street Emeryville, Emeryville’s premier open-air shopping and dining destination located at 5633 Bay Street.

The announcement for a location in Emeryville supports the brand’s continued 15% annual restaurant growth across the United States. 2023 has proven to be another strong year for Fogo with 12 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets across the U.S. including Lynnwood, W.A., National Harbor, M.D., Woodland Hills, C.A., and Paramus, N.J. with more planned for later this year. Additionally, the announcement proceeds the company’s recently announced plans to enter Turkey and Ecuador as the brand continues to execute its strategic global growth plan.

“For nearly 45 years, Fogo has shared Southern Brazilian hospitality with cities across the world, introducing authentic dining experiences for guests through culinary exploration,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We are thrilled to continue to expand our presence in the Bay Area and to partner with the accomplished team at Bay Street Emeryville to introduce the culinary art of churrasco to the local community.”

Designed in partnership with architecture and design agency Innovation & Design in Architecture, the Emeryville restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that complements the Bay Area. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo, dining room and outdoor dining patio to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor. Additionally, guests can dine at an open-air churrasco grill while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.

“We are excited that Fogo de Chão has selected Bay Street Emeryville for the expansion of their Bay Area presence,” said Izamar Hook, General Manager at Bay Street Emeryville. “Fogo de Chão’s next-level dining experience is a welcome addition to the community, pairing perfectly with the best-in-class experience-based amenities in the open-air community gathering area.”

The Emeryville restaurant marks the third location in the Bay Area, joined by locations in San Francisco and San Jose. All new innovations and enhanced experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gauchos and a curated dining experience.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

