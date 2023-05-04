Leading Restaurant from Brazil Announces a Lease Signed at Providence Place Mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, today announced that it has signed a lease agreement to open its first location in Providence, R.I. The new restaurant is slated to open this fall at the esteemed Providence Place Mall and will be located at 148 Providence Place.

The announcement for a location at Providence Place supports the brand’s continued 15 percent annual restaurant growth across the United States. 2023 is off to a strong start for Fogo, with 12 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets across the U.S., including Lynnwood, Wash., National Harbor, Md., Woodland Hills, Calif., and Paramus, N.J, with more planned for later this year. Additionally, the announcement proceeds the company’s recently announced plans to enter Turkey and Ecuador, as the brand continues to execute its strategic global growth plan.

“For nearly 45 years, Fogo has brought authentic Southern Brazilian hospitality to the communities we serve, creating memorable experiences rooted in discovery for every guest,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “This announcement marks an essential step as we continue to execute on our 2023 plans for domestic growth, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce the culinary art of churrasco to the Providence community later this year.”

The Providence restaurant will showcase Fogo’s brand transformation with updated design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless, and approachable setting that complements Rhode Island while honoring Fogo’s authentic Brazilian heritage. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy. Dry aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor. Additionally, guests can dine at an open-air churrasco grill while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.

All new innovations and enhanced experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gauchos and a curated dining experience.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

