Leading Restaurant From Brazil Signs New Lease at Vineland Pointe, Orlando’s Newest Retail and Dining Destination

Orlando Restaurant Fogo de Chão’s second Orlando, Florida location is set to open in 2024 at Vineland Pointe. Fogo.com

Orlando Dining Room The Orlando, Florida restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com

Gaucho Chefs Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco – butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com

Wagyu New York Strip Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com

All-Day Happy Hour Guests will be able to enjoy All-Day Happy Hour at the newest Orlando, Florida location in the dining room, patio and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines and $10 Brazilian-Inspired cocktails. Fogo.com

Seafood Tower Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today that it has signed a lease agreement to open its second location in Orlando, Florida. The new 8,080-square-foot restaurant is slated to open in early 2024 at Vineland Pointe, Orlando’s newest premier destination for shopping, dining and entertainment at 11513 Regency Village Drive.

2023 has proven to be another strong year for Fogo with 22 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets including Quito, Ecuador, National Harbor, M.D., Paramus, N.J., Providence, R.I., Huntington Beach, C.A., and Thousand Oaks, C.A., with more planned for later this year. The bustling city of Orlando, which was recently named the number one foodie city in the U.S. on WalletHub’s 2023 list of Best Foodie Cities in America, attracts many residents and visitors alike making it an ideal location for Fogo’s sixth location in Florida.

“We are eager to expand our presence in Central Florida and continue to bring the culinary art of churrasco to Orlando’s food-centric community,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We look forward to welcoming food explorers to our new restaurant in the heart of Orlando at Vineland Pointe, just minutes away from theme parks and other community attractions.”

Designed in partnership with architecture and design agency Innovation & Design in Architecture, the newest Orlando restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that complements the local Orlando community. The restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. A white Carrera marble Market Table will be anchored at the front of the grill featuring seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

The new restaurant will be located at Vineland Pointe at the junction of I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway, and marks the second Fogo location in Orlando, Florida. The first Orlando restaurant is located on International Drive in the heart of the city’s visitor corridor and has served as a convenient destination for new and existing guests for the past 11 years since its opening in 2012. All new innovations and enhanced experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gaucho chefs and a curated dining experience.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogodechao.com.



