Leading Restaurant From Brazil Signs a New Lease at Rainier Square

Fogo Rooftop Fogo de Chão’s new location in Seattle is set to open early next year at Rainier Square and includes a rooftop Next Level Lounge. Fogo.com

Bar Fogo The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature multiple captivating social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience. Fogo.com

Gaucho Chefs Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco- butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com

Wagyu New York Strip Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com

All-Day Happy Hour Guests will be able to enjoy All-Day Happy Hour at the Seattle location in the dining room, patio and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines and $10 Brazilian-Inspired cocktails. Fogo.com

Seafood Tower Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today that it has signed a lease agreement to open its first location in downtown Seattle. The new restaurant and its expansive rooftop Next Level Lounge are slated to open early next year at 400 University located in the heart of downtown Seattle. The Next Level Lounge is the first stand-alone rooftop space for the brand and will showcase the latest menu innovations that are exclusive to the new Seattle location. The Seattle restaurant marks the brand’s third location in the Seattle metro area, joining existing locations in Bellevue and Lynnwood.

2023 has proven to be another strong year for Fogo with 22 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets including Quito, Ecuador, Lynnwood, W.A., National Harbor, M.D., Huntington Beach, C.A., Paramus, N.J., and Providence, R.I., with more planned for later this year. Additionally, the announcement proceeds the company’s recently announced plans to enter Turkey and Bolivia and opening in Ecuador as the brand continues to execute its strategic global growth plan. Seattle’s vibrant cityscape and serene natural surroundings draw numerous residents and visitors alike, offering an ideal setting for Fogo’s latest Washington location.

“Following the success of the Lynnwood and Bellevue restaurants, we were eager to bring another location to Washington. We are thrilled to open our first Seattle restaurant and rooftop lounge downtown at Ranier Square in an iconic, timeless setting,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We look forward to welcoming our young, dynamic guests to discover new brand innovations that you can only receive right here in the heart of Downtown Seattle.”

Designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, the Seattle restaurant and 5,000-square-foot rooftop Next Level Lounge featuring both an indoor and outdoor space will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that complements the local Seattle community. The restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. A white Carrera marble Market Table will be anchored at the front of the grill featuring seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

Additional experiential elements unique to this location include a rooftop Next Level Lounge where guests can relax with a pour of premium whiskey or bourbon and linger with smaller, shareable plates during all-day happy hour.

“We are delighted that Fogo de Chão has selected 400 University for the expansion of their Washington presence,” said Walt Ingram, Co-CEO of Wright Runstad & Company. “Fogo de Chão’s experiential dining, Bar Fogo and Next Level Lounge will be an incredibly important and well-timed addition to our Rainier Square offerings, will add to Seattle’s vibrant culinary scene and, as importantly, signal the continued activation of downtown in general.”

The restaurant and Next Level Lounge located at 400 University which sits adjacent to Rainier Square, an 850-foot tall, 58-story mixed-use skyscraper, marks the third Fogo location in Washington, joining the recently opened restaurant in Lynnwood at Alderwood Mall and in Bellevue at Bellevue Square. 400 University is part of the 1.7 million-square-foot Rainier Square block which comprises Rainier Square, the celebrated 58-story mixed-use tower completed in 2020, and the 41-story Rainier Tower which sits atop its iconic 120-foot pedestal, supported by a convenient six-level underground parking garage. All new innovations and enhanced experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Next Level Lounge, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gaucho chefs and a curated dining experience.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

400 University was developed and is owned in venture by affiliates of Wright Runstad & Company and Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation.

About Wright Runstad & Company

Seattle-based Wright Runstad & Company develops, acquires, manages and leases high-quality commercial office and mixed-use buildings located primarily in the Pacific Northwest. The company is in its fifth decade as one of the region’s premier real estate development and operating companies, delivering outstanding property performance and superior investment returns. Wright Runstad & Company maintains an exceptional reputation among tenants and institutional investors for its demonstrated commitment to integrity and high levels of quality and service. For additional information visit www.wrightrunstad.com.

About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser* with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively over $19 billion in real estate property. As of June 30, 2023, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $14 billion for its clients. Intercontinental investment strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects. For more information on Intercontinental please visit www.Intercontinental.net.

*Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training

