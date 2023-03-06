According to Market.us, the global foley catheter market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,868 million by 2032 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The Demand for Foley Catheter Market Will Grow Due to the Increasing Number of Surgeries, Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence, and BPH.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global foley catheter market size was USD 1,640 million in 2022. Foley catheter market is Set for Explosive Growth, To Reach Around USD 2,868 million by 2032, Growing at 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. A Foley catheter is a thin, flexible tube inserted into the bladder to drain urine. It is also referred to as an indwelling catheter because it is placed in the bladder for a period of time. It is commonly used for people who are unable to urinate on their own due to a medical condition or after surgery.

The catheter is inserted into the bladder through the urethra, and a small balloon at the end of the tube is inflated to keep it in place. The Foley catheter is typically connected to a drainage bag, which collects the urine and is emptied regularly. Foley Catheters are available in many sizes. These depend on important factors such as the size of the Foley Catheter and the person’s medical needs.

Key Takeaway:

By Product, the foley catheter market was dominated by the 2-way foley segment due to its low cost during the forecast period (2023 to 2032).

By Material, the latex and silicone segments are the most accepted choice, with substantial stakes over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

By Application, the urinary incontinence segment dominated the largest market share in application type analysis and accounted for the largest revenue share in the foley catheter market in 2022.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 31.8%.

Europe held a 29.7% revenue share in 2022.

Asia Pacific introducing many new growing urinary diseases will increase market share during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

The geriatric population shows an increase in urological diseases, and at the time of placing the catheter, there is a possibility of irritation or difficulty if the catheter is too big. If the Foley Catheter’s size is small, it can cause leakage and kink.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Foley Catheter Market?

Several factors can affect the growth of the foley catheter market. Some of these factors include:

Technological Advancements: The emergence of high-tech Foley catheters that are equipped with sensors and wireless technologies is expected to drive the Foley catheter market growth. Such catheters are capable of providing real-time data on the patient’s health and help in the accurate diagnosis.

The emergence of high-tech Foley catheters that are equipped with sensors and wireless technologies is expected to drive the Foley catheter market growth. Such catheters are capable of providing real-time data on the patient’s health and help in the accurate diagnosis. Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Tract Infections: The increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections is expected to drive the Foley catheter market growth. The growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing awareness about the early diagnosis and treatment of urinary tract infections are expected to further drive the market growth.

The increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections is expected to drive the Foley catheter market growth. The growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing awareness about the early diagnosis and treatment of urinary tract infections are expected to further drive the market growth. Increasing Disposable Income: The increasing disposable income among the population is expected to drive the Foley catheter market growth. The rising disposable income allows people to avail better healthcare services, which is likely to propel the growth of the Foley catheter market.

The increasing disposable income among the population is expected to drive the Foley catheter market growth. The rising disposable income allows people to avail better healthcare services, which is likely to propel the growth of the Foley catheter market. Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures: The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is expected to drive the Foley catheter market growth. The minimally invasive procedures offer a number of advantages, including a lower risk of infection, less scarring, and shorter recovery time, which is expected to boost the demand for Foley catheters.

The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is expected to drive the Foley catheter market growth. The minimally invasive procedures offer a number of advantages, including a lower risk of infection, less scarring, and shorter recovery time, which is expected to boost the demand for Foley catheters. Increasing Incidence of Bladder Cancer: The increasing incidence of bladder cancer is expected to drive the Foley catheter market growth. The growing awareness about the early diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer is likely to boost the demand for Foley catheters.

The increasing incidence of bladder cancer is expected to drive the Foley catheter market growth. The growing awareness about the early diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer is likely to boost the demand for Foley catheters. High Cost of Foley Catheters : The high cost of Foley catheters is expected to restrain the market growth. The high cost of the catheters is likely to restrain the adoption of Foley catheters by hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

: The high cost of Foley catheters is expected to restrain the market growth. The high cost of the catheters is likely to restrain the adoption of Foley catheters by hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Government Funding: Government funding for medical products and services can either help or hinder the Foley Catheter industry. For example, if the government subsidizes the cost of the catheter, it could lead to an increase in demand, but if the government reduces funding, it could lead to a decrease in demand.

Market Growth

As a result of changing lives and an increase in urological disorders globally, there is a growing demand for foley catheters. The market will grow due to increased government spending, investment by key market players, and awareness programs run by various organizations. The Urological Society of India has published guidelines to increase awareness about urinary problems in India. The Korean Incontinence Society in South Korea is also working towards raising awareness about urological problems related to the lower urinary tract and pelvic floor. These factors are expected to increase the market’s growth during the forecast period. The market for foley catheters is also anticipated to grow over the projected period as a proactive treatment for urological disorders gives way to preventive care.

Regional Analysis

North America held 31.8% of the Global Foley Catheter Market’s largest revenue share. North America is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to technological advancements in the healthcare industry’s rising prevalence of urological diseases. Europe is the second largest market for Foley catheters due to the increasing healthcare expenditure, a large pool of patients with urological diseases, and the presence of key players in the market. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global Foley catheter market and is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of urological diseases, and the presence of a large patient pool in the region. Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in the global Foley catheter market due to the presence of limited resources and a lack of awareness about the benefits of Foley catheters.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1,640 Million Market Size (2032) USD 2868 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.9% North America Revenue Share 31.8% Europe Revenue Share 29.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Foley catheters are majorly used in urgent care units due to the increasing number of surgeries and longer hospital stays. According to WHO data, 12.0%-16.0% of adults in acute hospitals in the United States use foley catheters. These factors will drive the market for foley catheters during the forecast period. Foley catheter demand is expected to rise due to increasing incidences of BPH and urinary incontinence worldwide. Additionally, the high demand for urinary catheters is because these catheters are used highly in the geriatric population, so there is an increase in the number of nursing home patients, which increases the prevalence of disease rates. Also, obesity in people of Europe and North America is simultaneously growing, so their demand for urinary catheters during the forecast period is increasing.

Market Restraints

It is anticipated that challenges to market expansion will include patients being advised to avoid catheterization. Poor lubrication can cause friction, which can lead to infection and bleeding. UTIs and CAUTIs require extra care. These conditions can lead to non-invasive or even invasive treatment. These drawbacks can restrict the market for urinary bladder catheters.

Market Opportunities

The opening up of new economies due to low barriers has resulted in an increase in market growth. This trend is expected to continue, with market flexibility allowing leading players to enter emerging nations like India, South Korea, and others. Technological advances, such as B. Braun’s production facilities in Penang and Zambia, are further driving product innovation and development for the market. Furthermore, internet penetration, rising acceptance of urinary surgical procedures, introduction of new goods and treatments, and increasing per capita healthcare spending will all contribute to the growth rate of the market in the forecast period of 2023 to 2032.

Report Segmentation of the Foley Catheter Market

Product Type Insight

According to product type, there are three main segments in the Foley Catheter global market such as 2-way Foley Catheter (Foley Catheter), 3-way Foley Catheter (Foley Catheter), and 4-way Foley Catheter. Because of its low cost, the 2-way segment led the Foley Catheter market in 2022. Foley Catheters are widely accepted for their ability to provide short-term and long-term catheterization. 3-way Foley Catheters are more lumen-efficient at the time of installation, and because there is less bladder irrigation during urological surgery, they expect a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Four-way Foley must show moderate CAGR during the forecast period because the market growth is slower than other catheter types.

By Material Insight

Based on material type, the market is segmented into three types such as latex, silicon, and other Material. The silicone segment dominated with the largest market share, owing to its rigidity, longer shelf life, and biocompatibility. The latex catheter segment used a larger amount due to its minimal cost and flexibility. On the other hand, new latex products are made of materials such as Teflon, hydrogel, and new soft materials, which may cause infection in patients and eventually restrain the growth of the latex segment.

Application Insight

According to application type, the Foley Catheters global market is divided into surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, and other applications. The urinary incontinence segment held the largest revenue share of the Foley Catheters market in 2022 because patients with foley catheters have a high incidence of urinary incontinence, and expected to help the growth of the foley catheter market.

End User Insight

The Foley catheter market is expected to grow in the future due to the increased use of Foley catheters in hospitals and specialty clinics. The long-term care facility segment is expected to gain a significant share due to an increasing number of patients with urinary incontinence who require long-term catheterization in-home care centers.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

2-Way Foley Catheter

3-Way Foley Catheter

4-Way Foley Catheter

By Material Type

Latex

Silicone

Other Materials.

By Application Type

Surgery

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Urinary Incontinence

Other Applications.

By End-User Type

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Facilities

Specialty Clinics

Other End-Users.

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

To maintain the demand for various applications leading players are getting a higher quality product through acquisitions and mergers. Some of the key players include:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Sterimed Group.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Angiplast Pvt Ltd

HEMC (Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company)

Cardinal Health

GWS Surgicals LLP

BACTIGUARD AB

Medtronic

Ribble International Limited

Hollister Incorporated

VOGT Medical

Advin Health Care

AdvaCare Pharma

Teleflex Incorporated

Coloplast Corp.

Convatec Group plc

Medtronic Plc

Braun SE

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Foley Catheter Market

In Dec 2022, Teleflex incorporated treatment with the UroLift System’s Minimal Invasive surgeries to reach 400,000 patients and make a benchmark in the foley Catheter market.

On 10 Jan 2022, B.Braun Melsungen AG officially expanded its new branch in Vietnam will grow the market of foley catheters in this region.

