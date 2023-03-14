Emerging Trends in Geriatric Care and Chronic Diseases Drive Demand for Foley Catheters, Propelling Global Market Growth at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2033. The United States foley catheters industry is expected to reach US$ 756.7 million by the end of the forecast period in 2033, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033

NEWARK, Del, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global foley catheter market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,565 million by 2023. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033, resulting in a valuation of US$ 2,641 million by 2033.

The foley catheter industry has been witnessing steady growth in recent years due to the rising incidence of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence, bladder retention, and urinary obstruction. According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 50% of women aged 65 and older experience certain urinary incontinence. In addition, the growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases are expected to fuel the demand for foley catheters during the forecast period.

One of the key drivers of the foley catheter market is the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures. These procedures have become increasingly popular due to their lower risk of complications and faster recovery times. The use of foley catheters is an integral part of many minimally invasive procedures, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the foley catheter market is also facing several challenges, such as catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs). CAUTIs are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality among hospitalized patients and are associated with increased healthcare costs. This has led to the development of innovative catheter materials and coatings that can reduce the risk of CAUTIs.

Another challenge faced by the foley catheter industry is the increasing competition from alternative treatment options such as pelvic floor muscle training and sacral nerve stimulation. These alternative treatments have been gaining popularity due to their non-invasive nature and long-term effectiveness. This is expected to hamper the growth of the foley catheter market to some extent.

Despite these challenges, the foley catheter market is expected to continue growing during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of urological disorders, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures. To remain competitive, companies in the foley catheter industry need to focus on developing innovative catheter materials and coatings that can reduce the risk of CAUTIs and improve patient outcomes.

Key Takeaways from the Foley Catheter Market:

The top product in the foley catheter industry is the 2-way catheter, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Hospitals are the top-end user of the foley catheters industry, with a projected CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The United States foley catheters industry is expected to reach US$ 756.7 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

China is expected to see a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033, with a market size of US$ 119.9 million by 2033.

The Canada foley catheters industry is expected to reach US$ 102.1 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Germany is expected to see a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, with a market size of US$ 111.7 million by 2033.

The United Kingdom foley catheters industry is expected to reach US$ 159.5 million by the end of the forecast period during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Rise of Antimicrobial Coatings and Silicone-based Catheters Fuels Competition in the Market

The global foley catheter industry is highly competitive, with numerous sizable companies operating in the market. The market is characterized by the presence of several leading players, along with numerous regional players and new entrants.

The industry is dominated by prominent players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, Cook Medical LLC, CR Bard Inc., Medline Industries Inc., and Teleflex Inc. These companies are well-established and have a strong presence in the global market. They focus on developing innovative and advanced products to maintain their position in the market. These players also engage in strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their business and enhance their product portfolio.

In addition to the key players, several regional players also play a significant role in the market. These companies focus on catering to the specific needs of their respective regions. They offer cost-effective and customized products to their customers. Regional players include companies such as Hollister Incorporated, Manfred Sauer GmbH, and Bactiguard AB.

Several new entrants are entering the market, intensifying the competition. These companies are focusing on developing low-cost products to gain a foothold in the market. These players include companies such as ASID BONZ GmbH, Amsino International Inc., and Fuqing Medical.

Key Segments

Type:

2 Way

3 Way

4 Way

Material:

Latex Foley Catheter Hydrogel-coated Latex Foley Catheters Silicon-coated Latex Foley Catheter Silver-coated Latex Foley Catheters PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) (Teflon) Coated Latex Foley Catheters

Silicon Foley Catheter Hydrogel-coated Silicone Foley Catheters Pure Silicone Foley Catheters Silver-coated Silicon Foley Catheters Others



Indication:

Urinary Incontinence

Urethral Stricture

Chronic Obstruction

Neurogenic Bladder

Enlarged Prostate Gland/BPH

Prostate Cancer

Others

End User:

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Foley Catheter Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

