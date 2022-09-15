Foley Catheters Market to Advance at 7.1% CAGR during 2022 to 2031, TMR Study

Focus of key players in Foley catheters market to develop innovative products to serve patient needs to open new revenue streams
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – World over, urologic diseases affect individuals of all ages accounting for significant healthcare cost, and can lead to substantial disability and reduced quality of life. Urinary tract infections, urinary incontinence, kidney stones, and benign prostatic hyperplasia are examples of non-cancerous urologic health disorders boosting demand of Foley catheters market.
Additionally, rising number of urinary surgical procedures and number of bladder catheterization procedures are fueling sales in the Foley catheters market. The Foley catheters market size was pegged at US$ 1.14 Bn in 2021.
A global market study on Foley catheters market underpins innovations in the production of Foley catheters, such as biocompatible urinary catheters, with strong focus to serve patient needs to spur growth prospects.
Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Foley Catheters Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40913
Foley Catheters Market – Key Findings of the Report
- Two-way catheters product segment held the leading share of Foley catheters market in 2021. Clinically, two-way Foley catheters are indwelling urinary catheters that are used to empty the bladder, in the event natural drain of urine does not work. Design and material properties of two-way Foley catheters demonstrate their long-term use as flexible indwelling catheters.
- Latex material segment held key share of Foley catheters market in 2021. Inclination of Foley catheters market manufacturers for latex material is due to its advantages of improved patient safety, low risk of encrustation and irritation, and presence of Teflon coatings that make them soft, dependable, lubricious, and highly flexible. Furthermore, material properties of latex to reduce bacterial adherence and encrustration is anticipated to boost demand in the near future.
- Superior non-allergenic property of silicone catheter, especially for people with sensitive skin makes them favored over latex Foley catheters. Silicone catheters could be softer, and thus preferred among those who feel pain during clean intermittent self-catheterization.
- Hospitals end user segment is anticipated to hold major share of Foley catheters market during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and rise in number of surgeries that demonstrate demand for indwelling catheters fuel the growth of hospitals end user segment. According to statistics of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urinary catheter is linked to nearly 75% UTIs reported in hospitals. Clinical use of urinary catheters for hospitalized patients, and high demand for Foley catheters following urologic procedures create ample opportunities in hospitals end user segment
- North America held the leading share of Foley catheters market in 2021. Rising prevalence of urologic diseases such as urinary retention and prostate hypertrophy, and increasing geriatric population are driving the Foley catheters market in the region.
- In the U.S., high rate of incidence of urinary retention and rise in in urological surgeries augments demand for Foley catheters. Furthermore, statistics of more than 250,000 benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical procedures performed annually in the U.S., stimulates the demand for Foley catheters in the region.
Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=40913
Foley Catheters Market – Growth Drivers
- Statistics of prevalence of urologic diseases among individuals of all ages, accounting for significant healthcare costs, and impact on quality of life drives the Foley catheters market
- Efficacy of Foley catheters to address urinary retention related to various clinical conditions spells demand; increase in the number of target urinary diseases is expected to drive demand for indwelling catheters.
Foley Catheters Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the Foley catheters market are;
- Medtronic Plc
- C.R. Bard Inc.
- ConvaTec Inc.
- Coloplast
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cook Medical
- Teleflex Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- J and M Urinary Catheters LLC
Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=40913
The Foley catheters market is segmented as follows;
Foley Catheters Market, by Product
- Two-way Catheters
- Three-way Catheters
- Four-way Catheters
Foley Catheters Market, by Material
- Latex
- Silicone
Foley Catheters Market, by End User
- Hospitals
- Long-term Care Facilities
- Others
Foley Catheters Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:
Ketoanalogue for Kidney Disease Market: The global ketoanalogue for kidney disease market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 409.6 Mn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031
Motion Preservation Devices Market: The global motion preservation devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.78 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.
Bladder Scanners Market: The global bladder scanners market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 225 Mn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031
Endoscope Washer Disinfector Market: The global endoscope washer disinfector market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 809 Mn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031
Analytical Standards Market: The global analytical standards market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.29 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031
Biobanking Market: The global biobanking market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 87.4 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031
Vitamin D Testing Market: The global vitamin D testing market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.06 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
- Foley Catheters Market to Advance at 7.1% CAGR during 2022 to 2031, TMR Study - September 15, 2022
- Computer History Museum Teaches Students How Tech Can Solve Real-World Challenges Via Interactive Roblox Experience - September 15, 2022
- Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Tapestry at Destination Community in Mesa, Arizona - September 15, 2022