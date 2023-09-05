Folia Health Announces Expansion of HD, MS, MG cohorts By expanding their patient and caregiver user cohorts living with these conditions, Folia Health seeks to develop comprehensive datasets that shed light on the intricate, nuanced, and heterogeneous experience of each of the three conditions, their progression, and treatment outcomes.

BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Folia Health, a patient-focused health technology company, proudly announces a user cohort expansion of 3 conditions of great unmet need: Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Huntington’s Disease (HD), and Myasthenia Gravis (MG). Leveraging its expertise in comprehensive patient experience data collection and analysis, through Home-Reported Outcomes (HROs), Folia Health aims to revolutionize the way research and care are approached in these complex conditions.

By expanding their patient and caregiver user cohorts living with these conditions, Folia Health seeks to develop comprehensive datasets that shed light on the intricate, nuanced, and heterogeneous experience of each of the three conditions, their progression, and treatment outcomes.

“We’re excited to expand our work to harness the power of the observations that people make when living with MS, MG, and HD,” stated Nell Meosky Luo, CEO and Founder of Folia Health. “The positive feedback we’ve received from our existing users underscores the transformative potential of enabling people to capture their own home-reported outcomes as actionable insights. We’re dedicated to continuing our mission by this dedicated expansion across a series of autoimmune and neurological conditions,” she added.

Folia Health’s unique approach equips patients and caregivers with a smart tool to actively participate in their healthcare journey. Through HRO collection within Folia’s digital platform, patients living with MS, HD, and MG can securely track their health observations, including symptoms, treatment use, and flare events.

As the prevalence of these disorders continues to rise, Folia Health recognizes the urgency of also accelerating research efforts. This patient-generated data, when aggregated and anonymized, has the potential to revolutionize research initiatives and lead to more tailored therapeutic approaches. By combining these insights with other real-world data sources, as well as registries and wearables, researchers finally have the opportunity to have a complete view of the impact of these conditions and of new therapies in these communities.

“As we continue to build these user cohorts, Folia Health looks forward to opportunities to conduct observational research studies in MS, MG, and HD. We believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change in these complex conditions,” added Connie Zhang, MPH, Folia Health’s Director of Research Programs.

Contact:

Media Relations

Email: media@foliahealth.com

Website: www.foliahealth.com

About Folia Health

Folia is a next-generation health technology platform that enables individuals to easily take an active role in their care, while contributing to precision diagnostics, patient-centered drug development, & better care for complex diseases. Folia’s rich longitudinal data and proprietary analytic methods provide a vital and missing piece in the emergence of a data-driven healthcare ecosystem outside of the clinic. Discover how to harness the power of patient and caregiver knowledge at www.foliahealth.com.

What Matters Most to Patients, Matters Most to Research™

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0a0ffab-3eaa-40d2-8d36-30f59607518e