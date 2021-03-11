Follow one woman as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery in ‘The Royal Orphan’

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire

Lanelle Thomas announces publication of new wholesome, young-adult romance filled with humor and tragedy

GRABILL, Ind., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An 18-year-old orphan comes to work for her kingdom’s royal family and soon finds romance, personal growth and tragedy in Lanelle Thomas’ new novella for young adults titled “The Royal Orphan” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

Every spring in the kingdom of Olandia, representatives from the palace visit all the kingdom’s orphanages to round up those orphans who have turned eighteen without ever being adopted. The royal family then employs them as servants, giving them clothing, food, and shelter — a practice that provides for the kingdom’s citizens and helps prevent homelessness.

 

This year, Ellena is one of the orphans who has aged out. She’s excited to be leaving Madame Greer’s dreary, unpleasant orphanage, and she knows the royal family has a reputation for taking good care of those they employ. Once she is at the palace, she experiences rapid changes in just a few short weeks. She and Prince Jonathon are immediately drawn to one another, and when danger comes to the palace in the form of assassins, their budding romance undergoes a test that will change Ellena’s life forever.

 

Offering readers an escape through her novella, Thomas hopes they would like to read more from her as she plans on writing additional books.

 

“The Royal Orphan” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Royal-Orphan-Lanelle-Thomas/dp/1480899917.

 

“The Royal Orphan”

By Lanelle Thomas

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 144 pages | ISBN 9781480899926

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 144 pages | ISBN 9781480899919

E-Book | 144 pages | ISBN 9781480899902

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Of all the things Lanelle Thomas wanted to be when she grew up, an author seemed like the one that would never happen. She became a wife and mother and is working on graduating with her bachelor’s in Christian counseling, with a minor in marriage and family studies, from Liberty University. Using her degrees to help others navigate through life, Thomas she wants to use her books to help others escape through her writings. She resides in Grabill, Indiana, with her husband, four children, and two fur babies. “The Royal Orphan” is Thomas’ first published work.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
[email protected]

