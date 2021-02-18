Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Follow the conclusion of a life story told through generations that reveals an unexpected, deceptive secret

Follow the conclusion of a life story told through generations that reveals an unexpected, deceptive secret

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Dr. Daniel McCrimons M.D. releases ‘Diamonds in the Water: A Furnace Forges a Good Human Being’

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In “Diamonds in the Water: You Shall Remain Standing,” Dr. Windsor Waterbury III, after coping with several entangling circumstances, is battered but still anchored to infallible principles, determined to remain standing. Six years have come and gone since New Year’s Eve in 1965. Now, Daniel McCrimons M.D tells the conclusion of Waterbury’s story as he faces yet another entangling twist of fate in the form of an additional, more devastating secret about himself and his true identity in “Diamonds in the Water: A Furnace Forges a Good Human Being” (published by Balboa Press).

 

In his lifetime, Waterbury has already been confronted with a previously unsettling secret his grandfather kept from him to protect him until he was mature enough to understand it. But as a new chain of events unfolds, the intentions behind this new secret may not be as genuine. As it is unleashed to deliberately cause embarrassment, and psychological and emotional pain, Dr. Waterbury must attempt to move forward by maintaining a greater awareness of himself. As his internal strength and time-tested principles provide stamina, the unexpected secret finds its way through his heart, inviting him to fulfill a destiny predicted four generations earlier by his great-grandmother, Sallie Ann.

 

“This story has timeless messages of what it takes to become a good human being and how to face the adversities, sorrows and setbacks challenging one’s life,” McCrimons says. “Throughout the novel, I created characters who effortlessly encounter and interact with actual historical figures and events, who observe the emergence of scientific and technological discoveries, and whose lives are affected by the economic and social conditions of the time and place.”

 

When asked what he wants readers to take away from this book, McCrimons answers, “I  would want the readers to realize something more about their own lives through the messages and lessons presented in the book.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/789741-diamonds-in-the-water

 

“Diamonds in the Water: A Furnace Forges a Good Human Being”

By Daniel McCrimons, MD

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 242 pages | ISBN 9781982261313

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 242 pages | ISBN 9781982261290

E-Book | 242 pages | ISBN 9781982261306

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Daniel McCrimons M.D., a Harvard College and Columbia University trained physician, is a practicing pediatrician who has had a dedicated interest in blending his 38 years of clinical experience and discussions on family values to integrate science, history, philosophy and spirituality and create a life story worthy of investigation, assessment, and an analysis of plan for therapeutic self-improvement.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Balboa Press
844-682-1282
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.