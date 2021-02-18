Follow the conclusion of a life story told through generations that reveals an unexpected, deceptive secret

Dr. Daniel McCrimons M.D. releases ‘Diamonds in the Water: A Furnace Forges a Good Human Being’

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In “Diamonds in the Water: You Shall Remain Standing,” Dr. Windsor Waterbury III, after coping with several entangling circumstances, is battered but still anchored to infallible principles, determined to remain standing. Six years have come and gone since New Year’s Eve in 1965. Now, Daniel McCrimons M.D tells the conclusion of Waterbury’s story as he faces yet another entangling twist of fate in the form of an additional, more devastating secret about himself and his true identity in “Diamonds in the Water: A Furnace Forges a Good Human Being” (published by Balboa Press).

In his lifetime, Waterbury has already been confronted with a previously unsettling secret his grandfather kept from him to protect him until he was mature enough to understand it. But as a new chain of events unfolds, the intentions behind this new secret may not be as genuine. As it is unleashed to deliberately cause embarrassment, and psychological and emotional pain, Dr. Waterbury must attempt to move forward by maintaining a greater awareness of himself. As his internal strength and time-tested principles provide stamina, the unexpected secret finds its way through his heart, inviting him to fulfill a destiny predicted four generations earlier by his great-grandmother, Sallie Ann.

“This story has timeless messages of what it takes to become a good human being and how to face the adversities, sorrows and setbacks challenging one’s life,” McCrimons says. “Throughout the novel, I created characters who effortlessly encounter and interact with actual historical figures and events, who observe the emergence of scientific and technological discoveries, and whose lives are affected by the economic and social conditions of the time and place.”

When asked what he wants readers to take away from this book, McCrimons answers, “I would want the readers to realize something more about their own lives through the messages and lessons presented in the book.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/789741-diamonds-in-the-water

“Diamonds in the Water: A Furnace Forges a Good Human Being”

By Daniel McCrimons, MD

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 242 pages | ISBN 9781982261313

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 242 pages | ISBN 9781982261290

E-Book | 242 pages | ISBN 9781982261306

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Daniel McCrimons M.D., a Harvard College and Columbia University trained physician, is a practicing pediatrician who has had a dedicated interest in blending his 38 years of clinical experience and discussions on family values to integrate science, history, philosophy and spirituality and create a life story worthy of investigation, assessment, and an analysis of plan for therapeutic self-improvement.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Cover_l

CONTACT: Marketing Services Balboa Press 844-682-1282 [email protected]