The first major swing state poll following former President Trump’s guilty verdict in his New York City trial last week revealed a solid lead for one candidate just five months ahead of the November general election.

Georgia voters favor Trump over Biden 49% to 44% in a head-to-head matchup, according to the Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, which was taken following the former president’s highly publicized and intensely scrutinized conviction on 34 counts of f

[Read Full story at source]