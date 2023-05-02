Two local businesses to join Midwest specialty coffee collective

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minneapolis-based Folly Coffee Roasters and Philtera Cold Brewed Coffees have officially joined FairWave, a collective of specialty coffee brands operating together to elevate quality coffee experiences within communities. Folly Coffee is the third Minneapolis-based coffee roaster to join the Collective, as Up Coffee also recently joined FairWave in 2022, and Spyhouse Coffee Roasters joined in 2021.

“Folly Coffee is a lighthearted local brand that has introduced a new audience to specialty coffee with their small-batch roasts,” said Suzanne Gunning, FairWave vice president of marketing. “We look forward to partnering with the team at Folly and Philtera to share best practices and grow together.”

Folly Coffee Roasters launched in January 2018 as an independently owned and operated company focusing on small-batch coffee. Born from a deep love of high-end specialty coffees, Folly offers a variety of award-winning distinct single-origin specialty coffees. Customers can enjoy a cup at the Folly Coffee Shop & Jinx Tea Bar, and other well-known restaurants and cafes. Folly Coffee also can be purchased for home brewing at FollyCoffee.com, Target, and local grocers and co-ops.

Philtera was founded in September 2018. They offer wholesale cold brew on tap to cafes and restaurants throughout the Twin Cities. Folly and Philtera have grown substantially in the restaurant segment, becoming the coffee of choice for some of Minneapolis-St. Paul’s favorite eateries.

“Joining FairWave allows us to continue in our mission to introduce new people to the world of specialty coffee. With the collective knowledge and expertise at FairWave, we’ll be able to grow Folly and Philtera by doing more of what we love – roasting and delivering delicious coffees,” says Rob Bathe, owner and founder of Folly Coffee and co- founder of Philtera Cold Brewed Coffees. “By partnering with FairWave, we will have access to incredible green coffee globally, increased capabilities, a shared system of best practices across like-minded local coffee brands, and back-of-house business support. It’s an exciting new chapter that I’m pumped to begin!”

With FairWave, Folly will become a full-service partner to cafes and restaurants, offering allied, paper, and other ancillary products and services to its customers. Rob Bathe will join the FairWave team as the vice president of sales and business development for

FairWave Minnesota. Jeff Mooney, head roaster at Folly, will join the FairWave team as director of coffee for FairWave Minnesota. The company will continue to operate locally in Minneapolis. Through this acquisition, Folly Coffee Roasters will have access to FairWave’s marketing and technology resources and best practices from other brands in the Collective.

“We are proud to welcome the newest brands to the FairWave Collective: Folly Coffee and Philtera Cold Brewed Coffees,” said Dan Trott, Co-Founder of FairWave. “As our presence grows in Minneapolis and into additional new markets, we continue to be driven by the same purpose: to preserve and elevate local specialty coffee brands through best practices, innovation and authentic coffee experiences.”

FairWave’s mission is to enhance local coffee brands in their respective markets so that the brands truly stay local and remain a part of the community in which they operate. To learn more about FairWave and Folly Coffee, visit fairwave.com and follycoffee.com.

About FairWave

FairWave is a specialty coffee collective that fuels the future of local specialty coffee through superior experiences and a mission to respect every hand in the journey from seed to cup. FairWave brings financial insights, industry best practices, and behind-the-scenes support so that brands can stay invested in their product, experience, and local market. For more information, please visit fairwave.com.

About Folly Coffee Roasters

Founded in January 2018 by Rob Bathe, Folly was born with a deep passion for high-end specialty coffees. Folly Coffee Roasters was started to introduce people to the world of specialty coffee without any pretentiousness and partners with restaurants and cafes in the region to provide a one-stop solution for incredible coffee. For more information, please visit follycoffee.com.

About Philtera Cold Brewed Coffees

Founded in September 2018 by Rob Bathe and Brandon Martin, Philtera Cold Brewed Coffees is on a mission to elevate the art of cold brewed coffees. Available exclusively on tap, Philtera creates cold brews that express each unique origin’s intricate and delicate flavors and blends. For more information, please visit philtera.coffee.

