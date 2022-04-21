Food Additives Market Registering A CAGR 6.6% and Reaching a Total Value of USD 3410 Mn By 2022 – 2032

Companies Profiled In food additives market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, Alpha Ingredients Srl, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Kerry Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Hansen Holding A/S, Novozymes A/S, and Tate & Lyle PLC.

DELAWARE, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The rapid expansion of the processed and packaged food industry, such as the growing popularity of ready-to-eat products, will continue to foster the growth of the food additives market. The global food additives market is anticipated to reach a total consumption of over 3,376 thousand tonnes in 2016.

The food additives market is likely to surpass a value of US$ 47.05 Bn by 2016 end. Among the different sources analysed in the food additives market, natural additives are projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-218

Japan will remain the largest consumer in the food additives market. Food additives have become essential ingredients in various food & beverage products such as soft drinks, meat and seafood, bakery and confectionery, dairy products, desserts, snacks, and other products.

Apart from the expansion of the processed & convenience food industry, the growing demand for functional food additives also drives the food additives market, globally. In addition, continued research & development activities and associated new product launches by major manufacturers in the food additives market will be another driving factor for the food additives market.

As people have become more health conscious in the choice of food products, the demand for naturally-sourced, low-fat, low-sugar, and other customized natural food additives is foreseen to be an emerging trend in the market, creating new opportunities in the food additives market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-218

The rising awareness about healthy diet practices among consumers, coupled with the increasing consciousness about the associated benefits of consuming natural or organic food products will also favour the growth of the food additives market. The food additives market has also seen a few major mergers and acquisitions in recent years, impacting the food additives market in a positive way.

Key Companies Profiled

A few of the major players competing in the global food additives marketplace are

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,

Cargill, Incorporated,

BASF SE,

Alpha Ingredients Srl,

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.,

Kerry Group,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Ingredion Incorporated,

Hansen Holding A/S,

Novozymes A/S, and

Tate & Lyle PLC

Segmentation for Food Additive Market

By Product Type:

Preservatives

Hydrocolloids

Acidity Regulators

Emulsifiers

Flavoring Agents

Food color

Sweeteners

Enzymes

By Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Request Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-218

By Application:

Frozen Desserts & Dairy products

Confectionery & Bakery

Convenience Food & Snacks (Processed & Frozen)

Meat & Poultry Products

Beverages

Others (soups, baby food, and sauces)

Key Regions/Countries Covered:

East Asia

South Asia

Latin and South America

North America

Oceania

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

TOC Continued…!

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage

Cocoa Bean Extract Market – Sales of cocoa bean extracts reached US$ 7.6 Billion in FY 2021, and is poised to register a 3.9% Y-o-Y expansion rate, reaching US$ 7.9 Billion in 2022

Carnitine Supplements Market – Global Carnitine Supplements demand is projected to be valued at US$ 205.7 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% to be valued at US$ 350 Million from 2022 to 2032

Bergamot Extract Market – Global bergamot extract demand is projected to be valued at US$ 99.97 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% to be valued at US$ 150 Million from 2022 to 2032

Moulding Starch Market – The global demand for moulding starch is expected to increase at a considerable pace during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032

Oil-Dispersible Colours Market – The global oil-dispersible colours market size was valued at around US$ 813 Million in 2021. However, with rising adoption of oil dispersible colours across diverse end use verticals such as food and beverages, bakery products, and pharmaceuticals

[Future Market Insights Webcast] Opportunities in Vegan and Plant based: 5th May 9-10 AM Pacific Time.

Register here https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/event/growth-opportunities-in-vegan-plant-based

This is a market waiting to see explosive growth in coming years! Join us as we are in conversation with industry leaders about growth opportunities and what it takes to achieve economies of scale.

Guest Speakers:

Alison Rabschunk – Business Development Director for Plant Protein, Kerry

Anna Turvoll – Head of investor Relations, v2food

Danny O’Malley – President and Founder, Before the Butcher

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-additives-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs