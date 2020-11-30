Food & Beverage Air Filters Market to hit $1.5 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Food & Beverage Air Filters Industry is poised to register more than 6.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, owing to increasing concerns regarding purity and safety of food and beverage products.

Global food & beverage air filters market is expected to cross USD 1.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing consumer preference towards the consumption of healthy food products manufactured in hygienic conditions may accelerate market growth.

Increasing technological advancements in design and features of air filters and filtration media is likely to propel market statistics. Increasing efforts by key players to develop better quality HEPA filters at a reasonable cost is expected to increase its acceptance rate among food and beverage manufacturers.

Some major findings of food & beverage air filters market report include:

Increasing instances of cross-contamination and food poisoning due to contamination of food products with dust and pathogens may encourage the use of air filters in food and beverage processing.

Increasing technological advancements in types of filter media used in air filters and increasing new product developments by key players is expected to promote industry growth.

However, relatively high installation and maintenance cost of few air filters may hinder the market demand to some extent during the forecast period.

Increasing instances of combustible dust explosions in food and beverage processing industries may raise the demand for dust collectors in the near future.

Key players in the food & beverage air filters market include 3M Group, Pall Corporation, Porvair Filtration Group Ltd., Camfil Group, Nano Purification Solution Ltd., APC Filtration, Inc., Air Filters, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc. and Spirax – Sarco Engineering Plc.

High filtration efficiency of up to 99.99% coupled with increasing innovations is likely to boost the demand for HEPA and ULPA filters in the coming years.

EPA, HEPA and ULPA air filters segment is expected to reach over USD 380.27 million by 2026.

Food & beverage air filters industry through food and ingredients exceeded USD 310 Million in 2019 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the review period.

Favourable regulatory scenario by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding clean label and packaging requirements is encouraging food and beverage manufacturers to install air filters in their production facilities.

The health risks, fire and slip hazard caused by mists released in the atmosphere due to spraying of vegetable oils during food processing is expected to raise the demand for mist collectors in the near future. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of milk and dairy products in diet may raise the demand for air filters from dairy industry. The increasing need to eliminate vegetative spores from milk products and cheese is likely to raise product demand from dairy industry in the coming years.

Asia Pacific food & beverage air filters market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the assessment period. This is mainly attributed to the rapid growth of food and beverage industry in the region due to increasing investment by foreign players. Increasing consumption of healthy dairy products and non-alcoholic beverages in the region may escalate market demand.

