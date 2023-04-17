Demand for cleaning and disinfection services remains prominent in the USA. The country is expected to hold around 84.0% of the North America market share over the forecast period. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe food & beverage industrial disinfection and cleaning market during the assessment period.

NEWARK, Del, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The size of the global food & beverage industrial cleaning and disinfection market is anticipated to reach approximately US$ 3,270.9 million in 2023. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, it is expected that the global market will be worth US$ 5,549.2 million . East Asia and South Asia Pacific are expected to continue to play a prominent role in the market due to growing demand in nations such as India, China, and Japan.

Growing worries have been raised in recent years about the frequency of food-borne illnesses brought on by viruses, radioactive materials, and inorganic chemicals. Around 10% of the world’s population suffers from food-borne illnesses, according to the World Health Organization.

As a result, all economies nowadays have more stringent regulatory oversight both inside and outside the food & beverage sector.

In undeveloped and developing regions of Asia, Africa, and South America, the frequency of such illnesses is especially high. As a result, governments in these regions are working hard to implement suitable food testing and disinfection processes for food safety.

Due to these developments, the market for disinfectants that are suitable for use on food has grown significantly over the past several years.

The food & beverage cleaning industry is experiencing growth mainly due to rising demand for food-grade disinfectants and need to prevent outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.

There is an increased focus on reducing food waste, which has popularized the use of food-safe disinfectant sprays in several developed countries.

Cleaning and disinfecting are essential steps in the production process. If not done properly, disinfection can have negative effects. Effective cleaning is required prior to disinfection in order to remove dirt, residues, and other particulates.

Key Takeaways from Food & Beverage Industrial Disinfection and Cleaning Market Study

Top 3 countries in the global food & beverage industrial disinfection and cleaning market are set to hold a share of 40 to 45% in 2023.

in 2023. In the historical period from 2018 to 2022, the global demand for food & beverage industrial disinfection and cleaning products exhibited 5.3% CAGR.

CAGR. The USA food & beverage industrial disinfection and cleaning market is expected to hold around 84.0% of the North America.

of the North America. Based on application, the processed food category accounted for a 7.5% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. In terms of product type, hydrogen peroxide showcased decent growth by generating 14.3% share in 2022.

“Temperature is an important factor as a few disinfectants do not function well in cold climates. The type of product being produced and processed has a key impact on the disinfectant utilized. Novel production methods to meet changing demands are set to provide a sizeable boost to manufacturers in this industry.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Food & Beverage Industrial Disinfection and Cleaning Market

To meet the needs of various markets, leading corporations are concentrating on creating novel products and expanding their manufacturing capacities both domestically and abroad. Only a few of the key firms collaborate and cooperate with other businesses to expand their product lines.

Sustainable solutions have become more and more in demand in recent years. This is a result directly of expanding environmental rules and rising worries about health risks.

The market is seeing prominent companies continue to concentrate on developing novel solutions using biodegradable goods.

For instance,

In December 2021, Kersia, a company operating in the food safety and biosecurity industry, entered into an exclusive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Kalinisan Chemicals Corporation. It is a Philippines-based company.

The agreement is based on the potential for positive synergies between the two companies. Both have complementary geographical, business, industrial, and innovation profiles.

In November 2020, Ecolab introduced a new cleaning product called Exelerate TUFSOIL. It is a gel cleaner and degreaser that is ready-to-use and designed for food & protein manufacturers.

This cleaning solution is effective in quickly removing stubborn, burnt-on soils from a variety of equipment and areas. This includes fryers, ovens, dryers, catwalks, racks, smokehouses, and environmental spaces. The Launch of this new product will enable Ecolab to enhance its product range for the food & beverage industry.

Key Companies Profiled are Diversey Holdings, Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Pilot Chemical Company, Nilfisk Food, Kersia Group, CHRISTIANS, Danaher Corporation, Solvay, Ecolab, Evonik Industries, Lagafors AB, FOAMit, Rossari Biotech, Lilleborg AS, Stepan Company, Nerta (Entaco N.V.), Foamico, Jürgen Löhrke GmbH, Dosanova BV, PROQUIMIA S.A., Novadan, Calvatis GmbH, Kiilto, IXOM Operations Pte Ltd, Epsilon Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE

Food & Beverage Industrial Disinfection and Cleaning Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Oxidizing Disinfectants

Non-Oxidizing Disinfectants

Alcohols and Cleaning Chemicals

By Process:

Coagulation

Steam Sterilization

Pasteurization

Carbonation

Chlorination

UV Process

Ozonation

Others

By Application:

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

More Insights into the Food & Beverage Industrial Disinfection and Cleaning Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global food and beverage industrial disinfection and cleaning market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (oxidizing disinfectants, non-oxidizing disinfectants, alcohols & cleaning chemicals), process (coagulation, steam sterilization, pasteurization, carbonation, chlorination, UV process, ozonation), application (food industry, beverage industry), and region.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Size: The global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 71.35 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.3% by 2022 to 2032.

Cleaning In Place Market Demand: The overall sales of cleaning-in-place products are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 16,496.1 Million by the end of 2032.

Disinfectant Chemicals Market Growth: The global disinfectant chemicals market is forecasted to surge at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032, expanding to US$ 4 Billion by 2032, compared to US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022

Green Coatings Market Trends: According to the research report published by Future Market Insights, the global Green Coatings market is projected to cross a valuation of US$ 131.27 billion in 2023. It is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 213.83 billion by 2033.

Europe Aluminum Oxide Market Value: Europe aluminum oxide market size is set to reach US$ 2,686.1 million in 2023. Overall aluminum oxide sales across Europe will surge at 5.2% CAGR during the assessment period.

