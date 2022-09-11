Food Clamshell Market to Surpass US$ 2.5 Billion by 2032 as Demand for Ready-To-Eat Meals Continue to Surge | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. food clamshells market is anticipated to expand at 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period, totalling a valuation of around US$ 420 Million by 2032. The packaging industry is expected to reach US$ 204.8 Bn by 2025 in the country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global food clamshell market size is anticipated to grow from US$ 1.5 B illio n in 2022 to US$ 2.5 B illio n by 2032, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Rising consumption of ready-to-eat foods, growing demand for more convenient packaging solutions, and rapid expansion of food service industry are some of the key factors driving growth in the global food clamshell market.

Food clamshells are innovative packaging solutions made from materials like plastic, paper or paperboard. They are being extensively used for packaging items such as sandwiches, pies, burgers, BBQ ribs, frozen lobster tails, salads, and various other types of food products.

Food clamshell being easily accessible and a convenient option for food products requiring closing and reopening multiple times will have a good market share with increase in food consumption behavior.

As fresh and improved package forms acquire acceptance, the clamshell packaging market is expected to develop at a modest rate. Various benefits such as tight seals, high clarity, and custom packaging to the product are likely to encourage the adoption of food clamshells across various sectors during the assessment period.

Similarly, rapid growth of e-commerce sector and quick expansion of research activities are expected to support the growth of food clamshells market during the next ten years. Clamshells can be personalized according to consumer preferences.

Manufacturers are investing their resources in research and development activities to innovate more protective, sustainable and impressive looking clamshell packaging boxes for the end use segments.

Key Takeaways from Food Clamshell Market

Based on material type, plastic segment is expected to grow at 5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 633 Mn .

. By application, the fruits & vegetables segment is likely to grow at 5.5% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. Demand for food clamshells in India is anticipated to increase at a robust CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The U.S. food clamshells market is poised to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. China’s food clamshell market will grow at 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032.

“The global food clamshell market is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the versatility offered by this type of packaging and high adoption rate in food service industry.” Says FMI analyst

Packaged Fresh Produce and Frozen Food Items Fueling Market Growth

The market for fruits and vegetables is expected to increase at a CAGR of over 5.5% by 2032. Due to a busy lifestyle, growing number of women working, and less time for meal preparation, the consumption of ready-to-eat and easy food products has increased dramatically.

In their fast-paced lives, consumers see processed fruit and vegetable products as a time-saving option. The digital printing has aided in the aesthetics which is helping in accelerating the demands for the food clamshells in the market.

When consumers are unable to stock the ingredients required for cooking due to the work routines then the frozen foods are the best choices. Thus, increasing demand for frozen foods is bolstering the growth of the food clamshells market.

Rising Demand from E-commerce to bolster the Food Clamshell Market Growth

With constant rise in customization and increasing utilization of e-commerce platforms, consumers are adopting the online world by ordering products through the e-commerce platform. Due to this, manufacturers are innovating various designs, shapes and sizes in clamshells for product protection from the external weather for the consumers so they can choose according to their requirements with full satisfaction. Thus, these factors are expected to generate lucrative market opportunities which will help to give a significant boom to the food clamshell market.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading food clamshell manufacturers include Smurfit Kappa Group, VisiPak Inc., WestRock Company, Parksons Packaging Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Placon Corporation Inc., Dordan Manufacturing Company, Novolex Company, Plastic Ingenuity, Inc., Highland Packaging Solutions, ClearPack Engineering, Inc., Lacerta Group, Inc, QPC PACK, Klockner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG, Anchor Packaging LLC, Easypak, Panic Plastics, Inc, Agrahan Engineers, Star Pack, Co, Aikpak Plastic Forming and others.

These leading players are constantly upgrading their product portfolios by launching more ecofriendly and sustainable solutions. Besides this, they are adopting strategies such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their global footprint.

Food clamshell Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for food clamshell market by material type (plastic, paper and paperboard, by product type (mock clamshells, 2-piece clamshells, tri fold clamshells), By application (fruits and vegetables, read-to-eat food, bakery & confectionary, frozen foods, others (eggs, etc.))

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.2. Scenario Forecast

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights’ packaging division provides in-depth historical research and estimates for the next ten years, as well as a unique dashboard perspective of the competitive landscape. Future Market Insights offers an extensive database for various market verticals, ranging from packaging materials to packaging machines to package designs and formats, providing clients with unique research services and strategic suggestions.

With a library of over 1,000 reports, the team has thoroughly examined the packaging sector in more than 50 nations. The team assesses each node of the value chain and delivers end-to-end research and consulting services; contact us to learn more about how we can assist.

