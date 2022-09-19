Food Encapsulation Market rises the Demand for Functional Foods with a Promising CAGR of 5.8%: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The largest market share belongs to the United States of America for food encapsulation businesses accounting for approximately 65% of the market share, having a total value of USD 1358 Mn.

NEWARK, Del: , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The food encapsulation market is set to expand its space in the global market system at a CAGR of 5.8%, holding a market revenue of USD 5189 Million while it is anticipated to reach at USD 9665.4 Million in 2032.

Global study on food encapsulation market explains that food encapsulation market is being driven by convenience food manufacturers’ increasing demand for encapsulated flavours, as well as rising demand for functional and fortified foods.

Consumers have been asking for food with a long-lasting flavour, so manufacturers have reacted by encapsulating flavours for a delayed and controlled release. Technological developments, including the use of nanotechnology for encapsulation, have also fuelled this sector.

Tablet coating companies and medical giants have started investing huge capital in food encapsulations. Let’s look at some of the major drivers that fuel the sales of food encapsulation procedures.

Polysaccharides & Food-grade proteins are frequently used to encapsulate delicate and bioactive food ingredients, including highly unsaturated oils like fish oils, vitamins, enzymes, or even other flavours, to increase their shelf life and/or mask a disagreeable flavour or taste. People are getting more interested in functional foods as they become more health-conscious, which is fueling the growth of the food encapsulation industry.

Key Takeaways:

The worldwide food encapsulation industry is expected to be valued at USD 5189 million in 2022. It is predicted that by 2026, it would have expanded at a CAGR of 5.8%, which amounted to USD 9665.4 Mn.

Vitamins will top the global food encapsulation market in the year 2021, with a value of USD 5.9 billion. Fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E, and K account for a large percentage of the encapsulated vitamin industry.

The United States of America has the greatest market share for food encapsulation, accounting for nearly 65 per cent of the market with a total value of USD 1358 million.

Because of the growing need for convenient and nutritious food items, Japan is estimated to become the fastest industry in the Asia food encapsulation market segment.

“Growth in the global processed & packaged food demand due to the rising preference for convenient and healthy food products will drive the market growth. Food encapsulation has empowered food & beverage manufacturers to overcome the challenges associated with colour, taste, nutrition, and food preservation. Moreover, enhanced standard of living coupled with rising in health consciousness will drive the demand for products that are highly effective and offer improved nutrient uptake,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights explaining future possibilities for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

With international food ingredient manufacturers as well as localized producers, the worldwide food encapsulation market is competitive. . The core product or active substance can be tailored to release at a certain temperature or time after consumption using encapsulation technology. For nutraceutical goods, time-controlled ingredient release is the preferable strategy. To achieve a competitive edge, food and beverage processors are also motivated to increase the use of encapsulation in a variety of goods.

US based startup, Santé Laboratories has introduced lipid-based encapsulations. This lipid bilayer closely resembles that of nature cells, storing the aqueous active ingredient within the core. This layer helps the food inside not run out of nutrients.

Swiss startup, Microcaps has introduced an encapsulation procedure with size-controlled microcapsules using a scalable production tool. This precision-based scalability ensures the production of targeted ingredient release.

The study provides valuable insight on the Coconut Milk market based on raw material (Acids, Flavouring Agents, Buffers & Bases, Lipids), Technology (Chemical, Physical), Application (Functional Food, Dietary Supplements, Bakery Products), Wall Material (Proteins, Carbohydrates, Waxes & Lipids) & across seven major regions of the world.

Market Segmentation for Food Encapsulation

By Raw Material:

Acids

Flavoring Agents

Lipids

Bases & Buffers

Amino Acids & Peptides

Enzymes & Microorganisms

Antioxidants

Vitamins & Minerals

Others

By Technology:

Chemical

Physical

By Application:

Dairy Products Animal Nutrition

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Confectionery Beverages

Bakery Products

Frozen Products and Others

By Wall Material:

Lipids & Waxes

Proteins

Carbohydrates

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

